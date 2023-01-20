Riley Keough Shares First Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

A week after her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death, actor Riley Keough took to social media to share a throwback photo and a simple message with her followers.

The 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star posted a heart emoji alongside a picture of her childhood of herself and her mom.

“Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️,” fellow actor Jenna Dewan commented, with Kim Kardashian adding an infinity symbol and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley writing, “Been thinking of you so much ❤️.”

Riley and Lisa Marie.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. A cause of death was not determined by an autopsy and the medical examiner requested further investigation, according to CNN.

Presley’s son and Riley’s brother, Benjamin, tragically died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. She was also the mother of 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

“It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” Presley wrote in an People essay about grief just five months before her death. “Me and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day.”

Lisa Marie and her daughters.

Days before her death, Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in support of the movie Elvis — Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her father starring Austin Butler.

She was in good spirits but appeared “unsteady” on the red carpet, according to Extra.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement to Variety. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Luhrmann added in an Instagram post, “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.”

​​If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741-741.