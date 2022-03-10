It’s hard to believe that Rupert Grint, aka Harry Potter’s goofy and fiercely loyal BFF Ron Weasley, grew up with the rest of us and is now a parent. The Harry Potter alum has a 21-month-old daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, with his wife Georgia Groome. During a March 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Grint talked about how he has slowly introduced Wednesday to the wizarding world.

Before discussing the actor’s latest project, Fallon paid respects to the magical series that made Grint an international star, noting that it has been 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter. Yeah, sit with that for a second. "Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you're gonna show her these movies one day and say, ‘That's daddy!'"

Grint revealed his daughter is already somewhat aware of her dad’s iconic role and the world of the Boy Who Lived. "I've already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it."

“So every time you pull daddy’s head back, candy comes out of his neck?” Fallon asked. “That’s frightening!” Grint agreed, adding it is “kind of disturbing.”

Grint also revealed that Wednesday isn’t into casting spells so much as she is curses

Fallon asked Grint how he was liking fatherhood so far, and when first words came up, Wednesday had an unexpected favorite.

“She says ‘dada.’ She says ‘mama.’ [She started saying them] kind of at the same time. And, also, the F-word came pretty quick.”

Grint’s latest acting role is in Servant, an M. Night Shyamalan-helmed psychological horror series on Apple TV+. His character has a much more colorful vocabulary than Ron Weasley. Sometimes Wednesday hangs out as Grint rehearses for the gritty show, and naturally, she picked up some of this colorful vocabulary.

“She spends a lot of time outside my dressing room, when I’m kind of doing my lines for this, and my character says the F-word a lot.” Wednesday has interpreted her dad’s emphatic use of the word as a means of denoting excitement, and has used the word accordingly.

“Now she just says it whenever she’s excited — we were in a toy store today, and she was walking around jumping at every... we find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it,” he laughed.

Watch the entire interview below.