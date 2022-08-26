Although they tend to poke fun at each other on social media, Ryan Reynolds decided to share a sentimental message to his wife, Blake Lively, on her birthday this year. The actor posted a sweet note on Instagram alongside a series of stunning photos of Lively, who turned 35 on Aug. 25.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular,” Reynolds, 45, wrote. “I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️.”

“😊😊♥️ my guy,” Lively commented on the post, which garnered more than 4 million likes.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have the sweetest relationship.

Lively also shared a pre-birthday post — a photo of herself in a white bikini while in a tropical locale. She tagged Reynolds in the picture, but it’s unclear if she was giving him photo credit or setting up a thirst trap. (She totally would.)

The Shallows star captioned the photo, “☀️summer lovin’ …had me a blast,” to which Reynolds replied, “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales.” He was seemingly referencing the soccer club he owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, Wrexham A.F.C., which most likely doesn’t practice near palm trees.

Blake Lively tagged Ryan Reynolds in a bikini photo.

Reynolds and McElhenney just debuted a docuseries on their recent, slightly outlandish purchase, titled Welcome to Wrexham, which airs on FX. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reynolds admitted to his business partner that Lively wasn’t thrilled about his stake in the Welsh team, saying, “I remember after you reached out about this absolutely insane idea, and I remember coming, showing up and seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news. And I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that, you know, I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.’”

When asked about Lively's reaction, the actor said, “Not good, Rob. No, not great. Yeah, we're still working through that one.”

Reynolds and Lively, who met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, tied the knot in September 2012 and have three daughters together — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

They constantly tease and troll each other online, proving true love does exist.