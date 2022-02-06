Here's Proof Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Can Be Really Sweet To Each Other

As if we needed any more reasons to give Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively the title of Cutest Celeb Couple Ever

Humor is absolutely Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love language. The couple, who are approaching 11 years of marriage, have a history of trolling each other online in the most loving way possible. But, as silly as the two can be online, there is clearly a lot of love and trust between the two, and, dare we say it, a genuine sweetness as well.

Case in point? Reynolds posted this solo photo on the ‘gram, opting for a sparsely worded caption: photo credit to his wife (who, must we remind you, is a pretty stellar director, so she knows her way around a camera). Judging by the goofy smile and at-ease posture, we’re guessing it’s Lively that is making him cheese so hard in this PJs-on-the-beach snap. While we absolutely live for Reynold and Lively’s teasing online banter, it is sweet seeing them in a different mode.

Reynolds credits friendship for the success of his and Lively’s marriage

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends,” Reynolds said in November 2021 talking to Entertainment Tonight. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

Lively said something similar back in 2017 to Glamour — although in a way she did get a little bit of a troll squeezed into her description of her friendship with her husband, saying, “In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, ‘Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?’ Whereas with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend.”

Even though the couple can be cutesy, it is really the jokes that glue them together. Lively loves Reynolds’ social media presence, and even gets a kick out of his posts about their “children.”

“When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that,” she said.

Cheers to one of our fave celeb couples that is truly #relationshipgoals