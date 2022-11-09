Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Kids Had No Idea "Aunt" Taylor Swift Was A Mega Famous

Ryan Reynolds has mastered being a girl dad probably better than any other dad out there. And that could mainly be because his daughter’s “aunt” is none other than global superstar — Taylor Swift.

The actor appeared on a recent episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, where he explained that his three daughters, Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7, never put together that mom and dad’s close friend and someone they called an “aunt” was actually the biggest musician in the industry.

“I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family,” he explained.

“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby,’” Reynolds joked.

He also shared that the girls planned a "Midnights dance party" when Swift dropped her new album, Midnights. “We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included,” he said. “My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea.”

Reynolds, Lively, and Swift have been close friends for years. Reynold and Lively have been attendees of many of Swift’s holiday parties such as 4th of July and Halloween (where Reynolds lent Swift his Deadpool costume.)

Swift often makes nods to the couple’s children in her music, including sampling their then-2-year-old daughter James on her 2017 song “Gorgeous.”

However, the biggest honoring of the family came when Swift released her 8th studio album, Folklore. She named all three of the fictional characters, who are involved in a complicated love triangle, in the song after the three girls.

“The names are the names of our kids, but we trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names,” Reynolds told SiriusXM at the time.

He continued, “But I mean, what an honor. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, I can’t believe that happened.”

Reynolds said that he and Lively kept the fact that “Aunt” Taylor had name dropped the girls in her song a secret, hoping to surprise them.

There is currently speculation that Swift might have slyly revealed the name of Reynolds and Lively’s upcoming fourth child on her new album. “Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record,” Parade wrote.

On Track 5 of Midnights — a song called “You’re On Your Own, Kid” — Taylor sings the line, "I see the great escape / so long, Daisy Mae.”

Many fans have decided that their fourth child is definitely a girl who is going to be named Daisy Mae. If this is true and not just some wild Swiftie theory, it’s actually a very cute name!