YouTube's Ryan's World Is Headed To The Big Screen, & We've Got The First Look

If your household is anything like mine, it’s seen *a lot* of Ryan’s World. My son, who’s the same age as the star of the YouTube series, Ryan Kaji, first became obsessed with the YouTube channel when it was Ryan’s Toy Reviews — thus beginning a longstanding love for unboxing videos, surprise eggs, and, well, pretty much all content created by the Kaji family.

Now, eight years after Ryan’s first video went live, the famous young YouTuber is getting his first-ever feature film, Ryan’s World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure, set to debut in 2024. And Scary Mommy has the exclusive first look for you (see below!). But first…

What is Ryan’s World the Movie about?

Shion Kaji and Rose Frankel created the story for Ryan’s World the Movie. According to the official description, “Ryan is back for his most epic adventure yet! When his twin sisters, Emma and Kate, get sucked into a mystical comic book, Ryan has no choice but to rise up as the great big brother he is and jump in after them. Adventures, battles, and hilarious debacles ensue as Ryan and his friends navigate the Titan Universe and bring everyone back home safely before his parents catch on.”

As fans can see from the first-look clip, the movie features a fun live-action and animated hybrid style.

Is there a trailer yet?

Sunlight Entertainment shared the exclusive first-look trailer with Scary Mommy. See for yourself:

When will the movie be released?

The film is slated to debut around the fall of 2024.

Who’s in the movie?

Not surprisingly, it’s a family affair! Fans of the channel know that Ryan’s World features Ryan, along with his mother, Loann Kaji, his father, Shion Kaji, and his twin sisters, Emma and Kate Kaji. In the movie, the whole fam — Ryan, Loann, Shion, Emma, and Kate — will play themselves.

Shion and Loann are producing the movie through their studio, Sunlight Entertainment, in conjunction with the family-forward, digital-focused studio Pocket.watch. As such, the film with also feature a few other global stars from the Pocket.watch world, including Evangeline Lomelino of GEM Sisters as Aiden, Dan Rhodes as himself, and Stella Wallace of The Stella Show as Rylexa.

What is Ryan’s World?

Ryan’s World is one of the most prolific channels on YouTube, with a whopping 56 million subscribers and over 76 billion views across Ryan’s channels. In fact, his mega-hit channel racks up roughly 1 billion views per month. He’s particularly a “favorite” YouTuber for kids ages 3-9.

But the Ryan’s World universe is more than toy reviews. The channel has its own toy line, which is available at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. In 2019, the spinoff series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate debuted on Nickelodeon. It’s also spawned video games, a Roblox virtual world, and more. Beyond toys, Ryan’s World features original sketches, science experiments, and even its own original characters, Combo Panda and Gus the Gummy Gator.

While you’ll have to wait until next year to watch Ryan’s crew on the big screen, you can catch the Ryan’s World Red Titan balloon taking flight at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.