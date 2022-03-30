It was a family affair on Broadway Tuesday night as Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated opening night of their play, Plaza Suite.

The couple, who star together in the Neil Simon comedy, were joined at the performance by their three children — son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta (who goes by Loretta), 12 — who walked the red carpet in a rare public outing.

James, now a Brown University student, wore a crisp black suit while his sisters took after their fashionista mom in classic pink and black dresses and fun shoes.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick pose at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite.” Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Parker has been open about motherhood and raising three kids with Broderick.

“It's not for everybody,” she told Girlboss Radio of parenthood in 2018. “There's a lot that's really hard. It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary. All I do is organize peoples' lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”

Clearly, her hard work is paying off as she celebrated James’ high school graduation with a touching Instagram post about him last year.

“We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation,” Parker wrote, in part. “Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it. We love you so dear Son and brother. X, Mama.”

And Parker also celebrated Tabitha and Loretta’s last day of 6th grade, posting photos of her daughters walking to school and writing, “Hello to our rising 7th graders.”

Hopefully James, Tabitha and Loretta are equally as proud of their parents. Plaza Suite, which was delayed for two years in light of the coronavirus pandemic, has received solid reviews from critics and audience members alike. The revival sees Parker and Broderick play three different couples in one famous hotel room.