Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Walk Red Carpet Together For The First Time In 15 Years

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still going strong after all these years! The actors walked the red carpet for the first time since 2007 at the premiere of her new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack on Thursday.

The couple and parents to 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky were all smiles at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles as they held hands. Gellar, 45, looked lovely in a colorful Oscar de la Renta dress while Prinze Jr., 46, rocked a black ensemble, including a fedora hat.

SMG and Freddie forever! Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The last time Gellar and Prinze Jr. were on a carpet together was in July 2007 at the London premiere of the movie musical Hairspray. The quintessential ‘90s “it” girl and heartthrob — who met while filming the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer and started dating in 2000 — have always kept their personal goings-on private.

However, they did celebrate their 20th anniversary in September, and Gellar posted a sweet throwback photo from their wedding day, simply writing, “20 💫.”

Their wedding day, 20 years ago!

In a new Hollywood Reporter profile, Prinze Jr. supports Gellar amid news of Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon’s alleged abusive behavior. In 2017, allegations against the formerly revered Whedon began emerging, with Gellar’s Buffy co-star Charisma Carpenter claiming in 2021 that he had a “history of being casually cruel.”

When Whedon found out Carpenter was pregnant, she said, he asked if she was “going to keep it” and “manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me.”

For her part, Gellar supported Carpenter, but added to THR this week, “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses.”

“She had to deal with a lot of bulls—t on that show for all seven years it was on,” Prinze Jr. said of his wife. “The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days … yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally.”

Gellar concluded, “I’m not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn’t changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it’s OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it’s pretty spectacular.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in the hit tv series "Buffy The Vampire Slayer” in 1999. Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Gellar and Prinze Jr.’s daughter Charlotte has expressed interest in joining the family business, which is what made them both consider hopping back into the industry, “to show her the way we think it should be done,” Prinze Jr. said.

“Well, we have rules in place,” Gellar added. “She can’t be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. She says to me, ‘That’s unfair. You were a child actor.’ Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents.”

Sarah Michelle and Freddie are all that, all right.