Sarah Paulson Was In The Delivery Room When BFF Amanda Peet Gave Birth

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet first met on the set of Jack & Jill in the late ‘90s, and instantly connected. The actors, now 47 and 50 respectively, shared a similar sense of humor, laughing almost too much while filming the short-lived WB show.

The fits of giggles might explain why their friendship has thrived for so long, and it might even be the reason Paulson was invited into the hospital room in 2007 when Peet welcomed her daughter Frances with her husband, Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff. (Everyone needs a good chuckle while in the throes of labor and delivery right?)

“I was there when her first baby came out of her body, like, in the room, watching all of it happening,” Paulson told People for their Beautiful Issue of witnessing Peet become a mother. "It was very wild, and very, very poignant ... And now she's a 15-year-old person walking around."

Paulson wasn’t in the room when Peet’s second child, Molly, now 12, was born — but she was right outside the door, listening to everything that was happening.

“I don’t have children, I made a wise choice for myself,” Paulson, who is in a relationship with Holland Taylor, told People, adding of Peet, “She is the mother of three very special kids, two of whom I was right there [when they were born].”

Peet also has a 7-year-old son named Henry.

Peet admitted that knowing Paulson makes her “look cool” and that she gets “street cred” from her eldest daughter for being friends with the American Horror Story star.

And although Paulson and Peet don’t enjoy as many drunken nights or shopping trips as they used to back in the good ol’ days, they still make sure to water their relationship whenever possible.

“Things are different now because our lives are different, she has children and we both work ... so we definitely have different things that we do together now,” Paulson said, later adding that if she didn’t know Peet, she “wouldn’t want to be on the planet.”

"It's one of the longest [friendships] of my life," Paulson said. "I find it incredibly grounding, but also wildly chaotic in the most fun way possible."

When asked what they love most about each other, Peet admitted it’s “like saying what's great about the daytime.”

“I don't like it when she leaves me,” Peet admitted. “It's like we were separated at birth."