Serena Williams’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s 90s Beaded Braid Hairstyle To The US Open

The 2022 US Open has begun, and tennis great Serena Williams got on the court to face her first opponent with some very special people in the stands to cheer on: her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter, Olympia, 4. While friends and family are always supporting her from the sidelines, this time it’s even more special because it’s likely the final competition for Williams before her retirement.

To mark the occasion, Olympia wore the same white beaded cornrow braids her mom wore as a young tennis player — to her first ever US Open in 1998 at 16 years old. She cheered, waved, and took pictures of her mom as the tennis GOAT entered the arena wearing a black shimmering tennis outfit and a stone cold attitude.

Serena and Venus both sported the signature look in the nineties when they were first coming on the scene as major professional tennis players, and now the next generation is carrying on the tradition, even if it’s from the stands.

The Serena Ventures owner recently reminisced on her teenage fashion sense while sitting down with Vogue, where she refers to her very first spread with the magazine as “This was fashion, fashion, fashion, in ‘Z’ formation!”

“You can see we were really young, we still had our beads, and we still had our youth,” she said with a laugh. “It was such an amazing moment, I remember just being so excited to shoot for Vogue, it was so cool!”

Both Venus and Serena wore matching black and white pinstriped gowns by Carolina Herrera to compliment their hair, which also had highlights of yellow beading as well.

Fans watching the tournament couldn’t get enough of the iconic moment, tweeting, “Serena wins her First Grandslam at 17, in 1999 at the US Open, in white beads. 23 years later: Olympia wears white beads to her mother’s Final Grandslam of her career — the US Open❤️.”

During her opening entrance, the camera catches Olympia beaming as she awaits Serena to enter the arena, with her kid’s camera in hand, ready to capture the moment. Introduced as “the greatest of all time,” Olympia is taking pics and cheering on Serena as she sets up for her match, and while she fangirls her mom, the world can’t get keep their eyes off her.

Williams won the first round against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, with a score of 6-3 and 6-3. and is set to play again on Wednesday, August 31, against Anett Kontaveit, who is currently ranked second in the world. Sister Venus Williams will also be playing doubles with her on Wednesday. As Serena has recently announced that she will be taking a break from tennis to focus on growing her family, what seems to be her final tournament has had an impressive start.

Good luck to Serena as she continues competing in the US Open!