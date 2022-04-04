Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Are A Perfect Match In Paris

Like mother, like daughter! Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, are visions in Balmain in a new series of photos posted to Instagram Monday.

The tennis star shared a carousel of pictures of their matching, hot pink looks, writing, “Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd. @balmain.”

In some of the snaps, Olympia holds what looks to be a giraffe balloon as her and Williams pose in front of a marble fireplace in a beautifully molded sitting room.

“Yessss love this! ❤️,” Eva Longoria commented, with Viola Davis also adding, “LOVE❤️❤️.”

This is not the first time Williams and Olympia have color-coordinated. The mother-daughter pair love to match up their ensembles, recently rocking great looks at an Essence luncheon.

Olympia is already quite the mini me. Not only is she a fasionista, she’s s taken up tennis and started lessons last year.

"I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons," Williams revealed on her Instagram story. "Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes,” the GOAT said.

“I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques."

Olympia looks like a pro already! Luckily, she’s got the best role model in the game.