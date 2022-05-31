Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Had Her First Dance Recital

It comes as no surprise that 4-year-old Olympia Ohanian has got moves. The daughter of tennis legend Serena Williams and tech mogul Alexis Ohanian performed in her first dance recital over the holiday weekend. Both proud parents were in attendance, and came bearing flowers for their little ballerina.

A sweet photo posted on Instagram by Ohanian shows Olympia embraced by her parents, wearing the classic light pink leotard, tutu, tights, and ballet slippers donned by little girls across the country for their first appearances on the stage. Olympia has a matching pink bow in her hair, and is enjoying a kid-favorite: a mouth-staining ring pop. She’s giving the scrunched-face, goofy grin of a child who has been instructed to smile.

Mom Williams looks sleek and stylish in a simple sky blue dress and a long white sweater, while dad is all casual in running shorts and a baseball cap. Both parents have a bouquet in one had, their other arm around Olympia.

“First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books 🙌 proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)” Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Ballet isn’t the only physical activity that Olympia has been taking lessons in — it’s no surprise that the toddler is also already following in her mother’s footsteps and learning to play tennis, though Serena isn’t coaching her.

Her backhand already looks good, honestly.

While Olympia was the star of this show and the only one appearing in costume, she and her famous mom have a history of donning amazing matching outfits for other special occasions.

On May 5, Williams posted a video of the two wearing black-and-white patterned dresses and sparkling shoes, in which a smiling Williams takes her daughter’s hand and leads her in a pirouette. “My forever bestie,” wrote Williams.

In another Instagram video, the two appear walking hand-in-hand in matching black minidresses that transform into matching pajamas, breaking into a playful dance to the tune of Pharrell Williams’ ‘Just A Cloud Away.’

Little Olympia is also happy to pose solo, and has her own Instagram account to share her style with followers. A recent carousel of photos show her lounging waterside in an Adirondack chair, protected from the sun by a pair of shades and a Frozen-themed robe.

She’s got style, she’s got talent, and—just like mom—she’s ready to take the world by storm.