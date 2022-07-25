Da Dum, Da Dum

Shark Week 2022 Is Here! What To Watch As A Family

Shows that won’t terrify your kid too much (read: your final few beach days of the summer are probably still a go).

Shark Week 2022 begins on July 24, 2022.
Samuel J Coe/Moment/Getty Images

It’s finally here — Shark Week 2022! Hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this year’s Discovery lineup promises to be more entertaining than ever. If you’re a family of thalassophiles (aka people who love the sea), DVR the following specials to watch with your kids.

Stephen Frink/Getty Images

Stranger Sharks

Got a Stranger Things fan in the house? See Noah Schnapp (aka Will) team up with Mark Rober to search undersea ruins for the strangest sharks in the ocean.

Watch Monday, July 25 at 7 pm ET on Discovery and discovery+.

Courtesy of Discovery

