Shows that won’t terrify your kid too much (read: your final few beach days of the summer are probably still a go).
It’s finally here — Shark Week 2022! Hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, this year’s Discovery lineup promises to be more entertaining than ever. If you’re a family of thalassophiles (aka people who love the sea), DVR the following specials to watch with your kids.
Stephen Frink/Getty Images
Got a Stranger Things fan in the house? See Noah Schnapp (aka Will) team up with Mark Rober to search undersea ruins for the strangest sharks in the ocean.
Watch Monday, July 25 at 7 pm ET on Discovery and discovery+.
Courtesy of Discovery