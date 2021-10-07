Based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, Netflix’s You is one of the streamer’s creepier shows in recent years. Starring Penn Badgley as Joe, a psychotic yet cool murderer, the series found him obsessing over a woman in Season 1 and yet another in Season 2. Joe’s unhealthy obsessions turn murderous in both seasons, all while he talks himself through his actions in his head. He’s solidly evil, but it’s somehow impossible not to find him oddly endearing (#sendhelp) — so much so that we’ve basically been on the hunt for shows like You since we first met Badgley’s darker, twistier version of Gossip Girl‘s Dan Humphrey.

Season 3 of the show premiered on Netflix on Oct. 15, and it finds Joe and his equally psychotic other half, Love (Victoria Pedretti), welcoming a baby into the world as they move into a highfalutin neighborhood in Northern California. Though marriage and fatherhood are no doubt a different vibe for creepy Joe, the struggle to subdue his true nature (and Love’s, for that matter) is real.

If you need more shows like You to tide you over until season four comes out — or to fill the You-size void after you’ve binged your way through the new season — here are plenty more creepy thrillers to watch.

Shows Like You

1. Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

Though Pretty Little Liars is slightly less murder-y than You, you’ll still get all the psychological thriller vibes from the teen-centric show. In sleepy Rosewood, a group of friends tries to figure out how their friend ended up dead, all why trying to escape a creep known as “A.” Over the course of several seasons, people turn up dead, “A” changes hands, and every other wild twist gets thrown in, too.

2. Only Murders in the Building (2021- )

As the title suggests, the Hulu show starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez finds this unlikely trio trying to solve a murder that happened in their apartment building. This show is much lighter than You, but murder and mystery are still at the core of it. This would actually be quite a nice palate cleanser after binge-watching Joe’s fatal attraction(s).

3. Dexter (2006-2013)

In You, Joe can often be heard talking to himself in his head and rationalizing his actions. It’s very similar to Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) behavior in the show Dexter. The dark thriller features blood-spatter analyst Dexter, who works with the Miami Police Department but is also a low-key murderer in his free time. However, he rationalizes all his killings by only going after people who “deserve” it.

4. The Flight Attendant (2020- )

The Flight Attendant is much more of a mystery than You, but some killing is still involved. In fact, there is one major murder at the heart of this show that Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is not only a false suspect for but that she’s also trying to figure out. She also has the murder victim, Alex (Michiel Huisman), in her head, helping her through it all.

5. Criminal Minds (2005-2020)

Criminal Minds will actually give you the other side of the murders. This crime procedural features the Behavior Analysis Unit of the FBI, whose goal is to solve murders and track down serial killers. If you placed the BAU into You, chances are they’d draw up a profile of Joe and catch him in no time flat. They’re just that good at getting the bad guys.

6. Midnight Mass (2021)

Netflix’s Midnight Mass is a gory thriller that takes You to the next level. In this haunting show, a small community is rocked by what seems to be miracles within their church. But then people and animals start dying, seemingly poisoned and meeting a violent end. In what appears to be a cult meltdown, the church’s priest encourages the whole town to follow him into enlightenment — which might actually just kill everyone; who knows?

7. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018)

Although a quick Google search of Gianni Versace will tell you how the famed fashion designer died, the unique storytelling of this tale makes it worth the watch. The series is super eerie and will give you all the creepy thrills. It follows the life of Andrew Phillip Cunanan, an American serial killer who murdered five people within a three-month period. One of his victims was famed fashion designer Gianni Versace. This show follows his murder spree, which is indeed stranger than fiction.

8. Ozark (2017-2022)

A financial planner and his family find themselves in strange and dire circumstances after the husband, Marty Byrde, gets into deep trouble with a drug lord. Jason Bateman, who plays Byrde, must launder $500 million. He and his family move from Chicago to the Ozarks, a summer resort community, to get the job done. And while they’re there, they must hide their secret, cook the books and fight to keep their family together no matter what.

9. What If (2019)

A young couple stumbles across an incredibly wealthy woman who seems to be hell-bent on blowing up their marriage. At the base of the chaos, there’s a personal reason behind the mogul’s madness, which Renée Zellweger plays. As the couple fights to stay together, follow their dreams, and stay out of prison, they’re hit with twists and turns. This show falls into the mystery and action section and will keep you guessing until the end.

More Creepy Thriller Shows Like You

Breaking Bad (2008-2013) The Haunting of Hill House (2018) The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) Bates Motel (2013-2017) Mindhunter (2017-2019) Ratched (2020- ) Sharp Objects (2018) White Lines (2018) Dirty John (2018- ) Safe (2018) Black Mirror (2011- ) The Society (2019) Hannibal (2013-2015) Prodigal Son (2019-2021) The Fall (2013-2016) The Following (2013-2015) Harrow (2018- ) Luther (2010-2019) Fargo (2014- ) The Killing (2011-2014) Ray Donovan (2013-2020) Your Honor (2020- ) Stalker (2014-2015) Trauma (2018- ) Unbelievable (2019)