You know when you want a show on in the background while you’re doing something like washing the dishes or folding laundry or even doing admin work for your family, but you still want to enjoy the show? You want something that will still make you laugh, but you don’t want to pay 100% attention. Then you need these comedies.

Look, all comedies rely on good character development in order to be funny, but the thing about these shows is that they’re meant to be enjoyed in a bite-sized 23-ish-minute dose. The shows on this list have deep plotlines and seasons-long arcs, but each episode can be watched and enjoyed individually without needing to catch every second.

So grab whatever household chore you need to do or pick up your embroidery project or junk journal supplies, and hit play. These shows are the perfect way to laugh and bring some levity into your day without giving it your full attention.

The Simpsons It’s a classic for a reason: The Simpsons is just loaded with jokes. Like, every other line is just a great joke. While some are more deep-cut than others, The Simpsons is absolutely a show you can watch while you’re doing literally anything else and still laugh your ass off — even if you’re not a Simpsons “fan.” You can stream The Simpsons on Disney+.

St. Denis Medical Written in the same mockumentary style as iconic shows like The Office and Parks and Rec, St. Denis Medical is so funny. It lacks some of the “smarts” of The Office, but that’s what makes it a better show for watching with one eye on the screen and one on your doomscrolling. (Don’t do that, put your phone down.) You can stream St. Denis Medical on Peacock.

Stumble This is a brand new sitcom, and oh my goodness, it is so funny. Stumble is set in a small southern town where a championship cheerleading coach needs to make her comeback (Kristin Chenoweth stars). There is so much good laugh-out-loud physical comedy in this, and while the story is important, it’s OK to multitask while watching. You can stream Stumble on Peacock.

Home Improvement Look, I’m the biggest Home Improvement defender because I need everyone to know that the only reason it has misogyny in the show is so all the women and the men with actual emotional growth can shut it down. It’s cozy, it’s funny, and honestly, Tim Allen getting knocked out nearly every episode by something of his own doing is the perfect comedy to watch without paying full attention. You can stream Home Improvement on Disney+.

Parks and Recreation I find Parks and Recreation so smart and funny — and while there is a unifying storyline through entire seasons, each episode can also stand alone if you just need something to make you laugh. You can stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock.

How I Met Your Mother How I Met Your Mother is so good because of how many callbacks to jokes and storylines it has throughout all nine seasons. So trust me when I tell you, you can watch any episode, barely paying attention, and still laugh out loud. You can stream How I Met Your Mother on Disney+ and Hulu.

Ted I wasn’t a fan of the movie Ted, but the television show? It’s so funny. Because it’s set in the early ‘90s, it’s got a lot of fun, nostalgic hits, and the jokes and one-liners are pretty spectacular. You can stream Ted on Peacock.

Will & Grace I’d prefer you stick to the original Will & Grace series, but even if you watch the rebooted episodes, I promise — you’re going to laugh. The show is a bit of a late ‘90s-early-aughts time capsule, and is full of physical comedy and character development that doesn’t require a lot of focus to understand. You can stream Will & Grace on Hulu and Disney+.

Mad About You Another smart sitcom of the ‘90s? Mad About You. The comedy prowess of Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser is unmatched, and that’s what makes it so easy to watch while doing literally anything else and still laugh out loud. You can stream Mad About You on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fairly OddParents My 11-year-old discovered The Fairly OddParents, a Nickelodeon classic from my own childhood, and it is still as funny as I remembered. I “watch” this one with her while cleaning up after dinner and just giggle the whole entire time. There’s no need to sit down and watch an episode from beginning to end to get the laughs. You can stream The Fairly OddParents on Paramount+.

Abbott Elementary You can thank the brain of Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, a show that is whip-smart and phenomenal, but also absolutely loaded with one-liners and deep-cut jokes. The characters are so fully developed that you don’t have to wait to catch anything — the show is just naturally funny — so if you need to focus on something else for a bit, you won’t miss a laugh. You can stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Nobody has the comic genius of Will Smith in the ‘90s, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air still holds up. Watch it while you’re filling out the family calendar or meal prepping or folding laundry — you deserve these laughs, and Smith’s delivery truly never misses. You can stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Hulu and Disney+.