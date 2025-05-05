Looking for a good TV show is always a struggle. Looking for one that can hold your attention without being too overwhelming? Even harder. Looking for one that can hold your attention but also give you the freedom to fold some laundry or paint your nails or order groceries? Well, that’s like finding a unicorn. It feels like these days, most of the shows on TV and streaming services are just shows full of Easter eggs and hidden meanings, shows where there’s always some big GOTCHA moment at the end and you have to go on Reddit to figure out what the hell just happened. And that’s why we all need a nice list of shows to watch while we’re multitasking. Because let’s be real — it’s rare any of us are just watching a show.

So you have to find a show with good characters, engaging storylines, and just enough drama to keep you invested, but not so much that if you look away for two minutes you’re completely lost. This list of shows runs the gamut from sitcoms and competition reality shows to dark comedies and almost soap-opera-level drama. Whether you want a show on for background noise while you meal plan for the week or want one on as you wash all those damn dishes, this list has something for everyone. And I promise, while these shows are completely worthy of just sitting uninterrupted and watching, they work incredibly well for all our busy, multitasking lives.

St. Denis Medical St. Denis Medical is a classic mockumentary sitcom, and it’s downright hilarious. Great characters, engaging storylines, but none of it is too serious — you can absolutely wrap up your grocery order or meal prep for the week without missing a single moment of the show. And while some light storylines (like love interests) carry over into each episode, you’re never “lost” when you’re watching this one. You can stream St. Denis Medical on Peacock.

Friday Night Lights Friday Night Lights is a drama series surrounding a high school team in Texas and all the many moving parts of the town (especially the coach and his family), but it’s not one of those drama series where every single episode ends in some mind-blowing cliffhanger like so many dramas these days do. Friday Night Lights is, and I say this with all the love in the world, extremely soapy. You have to pay attention, but you don’t need to be glued to the TV, making sure you don’t miss anything lest there be some big reveal at the end out of nowhere. You can stream Friday Night Lights on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Sweet Magnolias Small southern town, three best friends, a whole lot of dreams and drama that is easily fixed over the course of one episode? Wham bam, thank you, ma’am — that’s the perfect recipe for a show you can stream a bunch of episodes of without ever having to look up from your phone. OK, maybe look up a bit as you watch Sweet Magnolias, but it’s the perfect background show whether you’re working on a hobby at the same time, doing some housework, or just couch-rotting as you scroll. You can stream Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

Running Point This brand new show from Mindy Kaling is so funny and smart, but also super easy to watch. Running Point is about a basketball family suddenly having the “messy” daughter (played by Kate Hudson, with her assistant/bestie played by Brenda Song) be in charge. She, of course, knows more about basketball than most of her family, but she’s never been given a chance to prove herself. It’s so good, and it’s the perfect show when you want something entertaining that doesn’t zap you of energy. You can stream Running Point on Netflix.

The Great British Baking Show It’s cozy. It’s calming. It makes you want to get up and make your own croissants in your kitchen. The Great British Baking Show is the perfect reality competition show where everyone seems to generally want each other to succeed, and each episode is long enough to have in the background while you clean or cook without missing a beat. You can stream The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.

With Love, Meghan Whether you like Meghan Markle or not, you need to know that her show is the ultimate comfort watch. She’s a little cringe, but aren’t we all when we’re hellbent on romanticizing our life? Turn on With Love, Meghan for nice, soothing background entertainment while you do everything else you need to do that day. You can stream With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Desperate Housewives Much like some of the other suggestions on this list, Desperate Housewives is important to pay attention to, but sometimes the drama is so soapy and over-the-top, you really can stay invested even if you’re doing work on your computer, crocheting a blanket, making cookies — whatever. Plus, there’s nothing like a show that puts you right smack dab in the middle of everyone’s home (in this case, Wisteria Lane) to make you feel connected even while you order groceries. You can stream Desperate Housewives on Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV.

Gilmore Girls Let your mind wander to Stars Hollow and slip into the lives of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore without ever losing your place in your doom scrolling, meal planning, or whatever it is you’re doing as you watch. Gilmore Girls is known for being a great comfort show, and with so many episodes and seasons available, it’s easy to make it background noise. You can stream Gilmore Girls on Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Modern Family Modern Family was my show during my last maternity leave, and it was the perfect low-stakes sitcom. Just enough storylines to carry over each episode, but not so much that you have to have laser focus as you watch. Plus, the characters are so fleshed out and good that even if you miss a bit, you’re able to jump right back in. You can stream Modern Family on Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Young Sheldon Regardless of how you felt about Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon is a pretty great sitcom. It’s homey and cozy thanks to the ‘80s and ‘90s vibes, but it’s also pretty laugh-out-loud funny, with Sheldon’s parents and siblings really carrying some of the storylines. Super easy to watch and follow along, it’s perfect for everyone in the family. You can stream Young Sheldon on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Max.

Hell’s Kitchen A billion seasons? Check. Slightly stressful, but mostly low-stakes competition? Check. Charming and hot host? Yes, chef! Hell’s Kitchen has been around forever, and it’s a great show to get lost in while you’re knocking out your to-do list. It’s prety predictable and easy to follow, but will still get you a little inspired and a lot entertained. You can stream Hell’s Kitchen on Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Peacock.

Parks and Recreation Another mockumentary sitcom, but come on... you already know why Parks and Recreation is the perfect background show. Light, easy to follow, absolutely hilarious — it just doesn’t get any better. And again, the storylines are there but aren’t super intense, so if you fall asleep during an episode or realize you were a little too focused on your Reddit scrolling, it’s easy to jump back in. You can stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Vampire Diaries Need some melodrama, some romance, and a little bit of horror? Let The Vampire Diaries become your background show. There are tons of episodes, and it’s extremely low-stakes with a little bit of a soapy vibe and some just-dark-enough storylines. You can stream The Vampire Diaries on Max, Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Chef’s Table The world of food is soothing on its own, but Chef’s Table goes a little deeper and visits world-renowned chefs in their own homes and kitchens to get to the real story about cooking, food, and what it all means in our lives. It’s so inspiring and lovely, and there are a ton of episodes to get lost in. You can stream Chef’s Table on Netflix.

The Righteous Gemstones The Righteous Gemstones is such good television; it almost seems rude to say you can watch it while doing other things, but you can. It’s good and funny and smart, but light enough to make it so you can be the multitasker you always wanted to be. The story of a church family with John Goodman at the helm is laugh-out-loud funny, and the characters are truly three-dimensional. You’ll be obsessed, even if you’re folding laundry as you watch. You can stream The Righteous Gemstones on Max.

Abbott Elementary If you’ve been missing sitcoms, let me remind you about the absolute wonder that is Abbott Elementary. Also told in a mockumentary style, this show is the perfect blend of humor and real teacher life, and will make you want to laugh and squeeze your kid’s teacher around the neck. Quinta Brunson shines, but so does the whole cast, and it’s the best kind of background show. You can stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

What We Do In The Shadows I swear, What We Do in the Shadows combined so many elements from shows on this list — great characters, a little spookiness, mockumentary style — while still being its entirely own thing. This show is so good and funny, but you don’t have to keep your eyes peeled for every storyline or moment. It’s really more about vibes, and the vibes are perfection. You can stream What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Crown I know, I know. The Crown is a historical drama, but listen — it’s slow. And it’s long. And it’s full of lots of smoldering looks and meaningful pauses and I love it so much, but you can definitely have it on while you do other things. You can stream The Crown on Netflix.

Based On A True Story Kaley Cuoco can do no wrong, and that’s evident in Based on a True Story. This hilarious dark-comedy features so many fun things — female friendships, true crime, an incredibly relatable marriage — and it still has an air of mystery that’s pretty easy to follow. 10/10, throw this one on anytime you need something in the background. You can stream Based on a True Story on Peacock.

So, which show is going to become the soundtrack to your Sunday night laundry sessions?