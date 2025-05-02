Six Flags Announces One Of Its Parks Will Close After 2025 Season

Six Flags is closing down one of its East Coast parks at the end of this season in what the company calls a reshaping of the “park portfolio.”

Maryland’s Six Flags America and its water park, Hurricane Harbor, will shut their doors for the final time after the 2025 season, the amusement park giant announced Thursday.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said.

“After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

The approximately 500-acre property will be marketed for redevelopment.

While some seem shocked at the news, the park has not received a brand-new roller coaster in well over two decades, with the unique flying coaster, Batwing, opening in 2001.

In addition to a lack of new roller coasters at the park in recent years, Six Flags America has also struggled to fight off the competition of another theme park, Kings Dominion, located in Virginia.

Kings Dominion is now part of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation following the 2024 merger.

According to the company, severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates, with the park's final operating day slated for Sunday, November 2, 2025.

It is unknown what will happen to the park's attractions upon closure, though attractions have been scrapped, sold and/or relocated in past instances of park closures.

According to Six Flags, this closure is not expected to have an impact on the company’s 2025 financial results.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Zimmerman added.

“We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property.”