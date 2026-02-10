Smut Books To Read When You Want To Get Hot But You're Too Lazy To Have Sex

It’s only February, but it’s been a long year, OK? We moms are tired — nay, exhausted — so sometimes the idea of initiation and foreplay and sex is just too much. If you just need to get in the mood quickly and take care of business on your own, that’s where a handy little smut book comes in. Or maybe reading some sexy tomes together will bring some excitement back to the bedroom for you and your partner. Maybe you’ve got time for a super short read, or you’re up for something a little longer that’ll take more than one sitting to finish. But if you’ve been looking for the best smut book titles to get yourself all hot and bothered, these ones come highly recommended online (and there’s truly something for everyone).

A Sexy Romance For Heated Rivalry Fans

Since we’re all obsessed with Heated Rivalry right now, why not lean into another sexy hockey story? Stephanie Archer has a whole series of them. This one follows Georgia Greene and Alexei Volkov. He’s a foreign hockey player who needs his citizenship, and their marriage of convenience is also the only way Georgia will get her inheritance. Reviewers give the spice an average of three out of five chili peppers, and it sounds like a great pick if banter and tension get you going.

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for $4.99.

A Short Read With Massages That Lead To More

At a hit-it-and-quit-it length of 71 pages, this is a quick smutty read for when you have places to be. Our main character’s first massage client of the day is Boston’s most dangerous — and dangerously sexy — mob boss. Then he offers her $50,000 to give her the massage instead.

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for 99 cents.

A Story About Having Sex With A Stranger

Mei has never been one for casual hookups — they need a close mental connection for intimacy to feel like anything. They’re starting to give up on the idea of ever actually having an orgasm, but in one last-ditch effort, they’ll do the one thing they haven’t tried: sex with a stranger. This story clocks in at just 39 pages, and stars two queer people of color.

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for $2.99.

A 600-Page Dark Romance If You’re In It For The Long Haul

A TikTok sensation, Nocticadia is perfect for fans of dark academia books, the forbidden romance trope, and an age gap. Lilia is haunted by her mother’s death following a mysterious illness, so she enrolls in Dracadia University to fulfill her promise of finding a cure for future patients. There, her pathology professor seems to both loathe her and want her closer. And apparently the whole place is haunted?

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for $5.99.

A Book Where The Main Character Strikes A Very Hot Deal

A woman falls for her dad’s best friend? It’s bound to be spicyyyy. Here’s how it goes down, according to the book synopsis: “Elijah Astor is my dream man. Smart. Funny. Loyal… and devilishly handsome. So, what’s the catch? My dad is his boss — and did I mention he’s also his best friend? Yep. Just my luck. But when he unexpectedly and accidentally crashes a relaxing weekend at my parents’ lake house, I can’t ignore the sparks between us. So, I make him an offer. One weekend of no-strings-attached fun.”

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for $3.99.

If You’re In The Mood For A Threesome Story...

This book comes with a “sword-cross guarantee,” so get excited. Meg is a rule-following good girl, but for her birthday this year, she decides to let loose and dance the night away. She didn’t expect to meet Theo and Galen, two sexy men who promise her that all her birthday wishes will come true with them for one night.

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for 99 cents.

A Book For Anyone With A Particular Fantasy Of Being Chased

Elias is ashamed of his fantasy: being chased by a masked man, caught, and *ahem* ordered around. But when he pays Andre to be that stranger, Andre isn’t worried. He does this all the time, and he’s never gotten obsessed with any of his role-play partners. Until now. This is a very dark romance that won’t be for everyone, but if it’s for you, well, now you know.

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for $3.99.

A Short, Sexy Little Red Riding Hood Retelling

“The locals say the man in the woods is a beast. But once he saves my life, I can’t keep away.” Our main character walks home through the woods each day, sometimes hearing huffed breaths and even howls. And one night, she finally meets the big, scary man in the woods.

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for $2.99.

One For The Vampire Girlies

Vampires and slayers have been at war for years. In Caldwell, New York, a band of six vampire brothers is at the frontlines of defending their race, including their leader, Wrath. He’s the last purebred vampire in existence with a major score to settle with the slayers who murdered his parents. But a tragic turn of events puts him in touch with a half-breed woman, who Wrath takes under his wing... and into the world of the undead.

Available in e-book format for $8.99.

The Perfect Smut Book If You’re Hot For Preacher

Our protagonist has a dirty little secret — every Sunday, her lust grows and grows as she listens to the deep voice of the mysterious town preacher give his sermon. He always watches her so closely, and it burns her up inside. And when her baptism rolls around, he’ll finally have to touch her for the first time...

Available on Kindle Unlimited and in e-book format for 99 cents.

A Hades & Persephone-Inspired Spicy Romance

Greek mythology, but make it modern? Count me in. As the goddess of spring, Persephone is supposed to create life, but things have always withered at her touch, so she tries to hide out as a mortal journalist in New Athens. That’s also where Hades has his gambling empire. The two have a chance meeting, and Persephone finds herself in a bind: create life in the underworld, or remain its captive.

Available for free on Kindle with a Prime subscription and in e-book format for $1.99.