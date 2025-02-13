These Are The Weirdest Spicy Books You Can Add To Your Kindle Right Now

Listen, it’s no secret anymore the girlies like their smut, and frankly, it’s about time we stop feeling like we should hide it anyway. The romantasy genre has reignited a passion for reading in so many millennial women, and now they’re diving into other genres too, like modern romance, thrillers, and more. And every so often, they like to throw in a story about a woman paying off her student debt by working at a minotaur “milking” farm (no, I will not elaborate yet). With that visual percolating in your mind, here are some of the weirdest spicy books available right now if you’re looking for something to break up the monotony of hot faerie warriors saving the world and stuff.

When I tell you there is no shortage of weird spicy books available as e-books, I am not exaggerating. From Hallowpeen to Wet Hot Allosaurus Summer, you can find a smut story about quite literally anything. Perhaps the most popular weird spicy book in recent history is Ali Hazelwood’s Bride. Published in February 2024, it brought the omegaverse — a smut subgenre in which characters are dominant alphas, betas, or submissive omegas — into the (somewhat) mainstream. With a book like Bride on the end caps at Barnes & Noble, honestly, what weird spicy books won’t we read?

(Editor’s note: All prices listed are for e-book versions. All books are also available in paperback.)

01 A Fifty Shades Of Grey Retelling... With A Twist 'Fifty Shades of Gorgosaur' by Lola Faust $4.99 See on Amazon Starting strong here: Alessandra Ironside scores a high-paying position as the assistant to stupidly wealthy CEO Tristan Black (see the Christian Grey tie-in?). He’s not your average boss, though; he is quite literally a dinosaur — a gorgosaurus, specifically, because he is presumably a very gorgeous beast as well as a meat-eating apex predator. If you like workplace romances, this one is pretty novel. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

02 The One About The Minotaur 'Morning Glory Milking Farm' by C.M. Nascosta $5.99 See on Amazon Circling back on this one: Here we meet Violet, who is overwhelmed by crushing student loan debt. That’s when she hears about an unconventional but lucrative job at Morning Glory Farm in the neighboring town of Cambric Creek. It’s a place for well-to-do minotaurs to get a little, erm, hands-on attention. And one of Violet’s clients takes a particular liking to her services. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

03 A Weird Spicy Book For Halloween Lovers 'Hallowpeen' by Holly Wilde $3.99 See on Amazon This is a sentient object romance — one of many in this list — in which two friends tempt fate by performing a ritual on Halloween night when the veil to the other world is thinnest. Then, they end up having a pretty epic evening with some local urban legends. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

04 This Book About A Sentient Door 'Unhinged' by Vera Valentine $0.99 See on Amazon As the Amazon description plainly states, “Unhinged is a paranormal romance story that involves a human woman getting it on with her front door, which later turns into a guy.” Honestly, I’d read it just to see how it all plays out. You might also consider reading Squeak by the same author, about two men who turn into balloon animals and want to seduce a young art student. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

05 A 21-Book Series About 7-Foot-Tall Alien Warriors 'Ice Planet Barbarians' by Ruby Dixon $3.99 See on Amazon You’d think the weirdest part of this story would be the group of women being abducted by aliens, but that’s just how it starts. Then, the aliens’ ship breaks down on an ice planet, where their precious cargo is stolen by Vektal. He’s just your casual, obscenely tall, hot blue dude with horns, and he says the main character is his mate now. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

06 A Book About A Sexy... Hedgehog? 'Hedging His Bets' by Celia Kyle $2.99 See on Amazon Excuse me, a “red-blooded werehedgehog” named Blake. He has the hots for Honey, the bartender at his favorite local spot. She’s always angry with him for trashing the place, but he’s honestly just temperamental about all the other guys hitting on her. What will happen next? Truly, who can say? Is it on Kindle Unlimited? No.

07 This Story About A Horny Fork 'Forked' by Ruth Cardello $3.99 See on Amazon “Imagine a WWII super soldier and his unit were trapped in cutlery by the government, and the only way they could transform back was by being intimate with a woman.” That is the first line of this book’s description on Amazon, and frankly, I’m hooked. If you read this one and like it, you could check out the next installments in the series, Spooned and Knifed. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

08 One More, But This Time It’s A Pillow 'Stuffed' by Sylvia Morrow $2.99 See on Amazon Anne can’t stand human touch, so when she needs to get off, she resorts to grinding on her trusty old pillow. But surprise: That pillow is alive, brought to life by the magic of Anne’s desire. The more she uses him, the closer he comes to taking on human form. But will she still want him in the same way if he transforms? Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

09 A Weird Spicy Book About Being Impregnated By A Dragon 'Hoarded by the Dragon' by Lillian Lark $4.99 See on Amazon I’ll leave you with this. A thief breaks into a dragon’s den only to be caught by him...and somehow end up pregnant with his baby. Egg? I can’t be sure. This author has an entire universe of similar stories with different mythological monsters, so if you like this one, you won’t have to look far for others. Is it on Kindle Unlimited? Yes.

So, which smutty story did you just giddily download?