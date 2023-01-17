For Your Queue

10 Spanish-Language Shows On Netflix You Need To Watch Inmediatamente

You don’t have to be fluent to enjoy these series.

'Someone Has to Die' is considered one of the best Spanish language shows on Netflix.
Netflix

Don’t suffer in a show hole. From drama and sensationalism to the humor of life, Netflix’s Spanish programming awaits your viewing pleasure. The streamer doubled its Spanish TV originals in 2022, meaning you have a whole new world of entertainment to explore — and the following series are a great place to start.

Netflix

Someone Has To Die (Alguien Tiene Que Morir)

This mini-series is set in the 1950s, thus bringing the style and tones you probably loved in Mad Men — but you can expect more amped-up drama and intrigue as the secrets of this well-to-do family begin to unravel.

Netflix

Tap