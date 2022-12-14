In heartbreaking news, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show co-host and producer, and So You Think You Can Dance alum, has died. He was 40 years old.

In a statement released to People, his wife and fellow SYTYCD star Allison Holker, 34, confirmed his death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss and Holker, who brought joy into many homes with their social media dance videos and YouTube page, shared three children — Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In closing, she shared a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Allison Holker, tWitch and their children.

According to a representative, Boss died of an apparent suicide. TMZ reported that Holker told the Los Angeles Police Department that her husband had left their home without his car, which was unusual. A short time later, they received an emergency call about a shooting at an L.A. hotel, where Boss was found dead.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said he died Tuesday, three days after he and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker#9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” tWitch wrote, with Holker posting a reel of photos and sharing, “I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

tWitch celebrated his anniversary on Instagram.

Fans will remember Boss for his joyful spirit and incredible dance skills, as a DJ and co-host on Ellen. He got his Hollywood start in 2003 as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and appeared on talent competition Star Search, where he was a runner-up. He got second place once again on SYTYCD in 2008, and ended up as an all-star on the seventh season in 2010, where he met Holker.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," he told People earlier this year. Adding that, as parents of young kids they learned “to appreciate the little moments” together.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or contact Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741-741.