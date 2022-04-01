Succession Season 4 can't come soon enough, especially after that incredible ending to Season 3 (which drew 1.7 million viewers). The popular HBO show, which has won nine Emmys since it started airing in 2018, is the epitome of the family drama that can happen when said family is very high-powered and has endless amounts of money. When it comes to the Roy family, there's no shortage of arguing, backstabbing, and the occasional laugh — usually at someone else's expense.

Fortunately for viewers, the drama is coming back for more. "With each season of Succession, [creator] Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," Francesca Orsi, HBO's executive vice president of programming, said in a statement. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

And given that the show will end with the fifth season, fans will want to savor every episode from here on out. So, here's everything you need to know about Succession Season 4.

What happens in Succession Season 3?

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Each season of Succession seems to get more intense, with the Roy family growing more and more tense with each other. Also, they just seem to genuinely hate each other. In Season 3, there's still in-fighting among the Roy siblings — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — who are battling it out for positions of power. Kendall lashes out against them all and finds himself going against the rest of the family, leading to a perceived attempt to take his own life (he makes it through).

During all of this, Logan (Brian Cox) is considering selling the family company, Waystar Royco. For this reason, his kids find common ground and work together to try to push their dad out of the company and prevent the sale from happening. The finale episode is one of the tensest pieces of television when the kids find out that, with the help of their mother, Logan has totally sold out his kids to protect himself.

When does Succession Season 4 premiere?

We don't yet have a premiere set for Season 4 of Succession, and in fact, filming hasn't yet begun. However, at the beginning of Season 3 airing, HBO confirmed that Season 4 is definitely happening. In a press release in October last year, the network announced that Season 4 was imminent but provided no more details. Cox told British GQ in October 2021, though, that filming for Season 4 was set to begin in June of this year. With that in mind, it's possible Season 4 could start airing at the end of this year. Of course, it's also altogether likely that we won't see episodes return until early 2023.

Who is in the cast of Succession Season 4?

The cast for Season 4 of Succession will most likely be pretty similar to the cast we've gotten to know so far. Cox will no doubt be back as the family's patriarch, with Strong, Snook, and Culkin returning as his children, plus Alan Ruck as the oft-forgotten Roy sibling not as embroiled in the family fighting, Connor. Nicholas Braun will certainly be back as the affable Cousin Greg, as well as Michael Macfadyen as Tom, Shiv's husband and the whistle-blower on the Roy siblings' plan to oust their dad. J. Smith-Cameron should be returning as Gerri, one of Logan's right hands in the company and the object of Roman's affections, along with Peter Friedman as Frank, Logan's other right hand.

Are there any Season 4 spoilers yet?

HBO keeps a tight hold on the scripts for Succession, so there's no way to know what might happen in Season 4. Even the cast has remained tight-lipped on anything that might be coming in Season 4. But it feels safe to assume that Season 4 will deal with the fallout with the Roy family that started at the end of Season 3. While the Roys have long harbored quite a bit of hatred between them (and some love, at times), it was taken to a whole new level when Logan flat-out called his kids morons and conspired against them. Granted, they were conspiring against him, too, but it feels more mean-spirited when it's a parent screwing over their kids. Alas, this is the Roys.

Ultimately, we'll probably get some answers as to what this means for them going forward. We'll probably find out how Shiv will handle her husband being the one to tip Logan off, too.