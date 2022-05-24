Tan France Calls Gigi Hadid For Parenting Tips

Queer Eye stylist Tan France recently dished about all things parenting, as he and his husband Rob France welcomed their son, Ismail, last year via surrogate. The conversation included deets on his close relationship with his friend and Next in Fashion co-host, Gigi Hadid — and how it’s gotten even closer since they both became parents.

The model, 27, became a mother herself in 2020, when she and her partner, Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter, Khai, who is now twenty months old.

France, 39, shared with US Weekly, “She’s one of my closest friends. I love her so much. It makes the show really, really fun. It’s probably the best time I’ve ever had in a show.”

He continues by saying, “She’s an amazing mom. I’ve gotten so many tips from her."

The “french tuck” enthusiast mentioned that upon the birth of their son, Hadid sent the couple an amazing care package to their home to help them with the transition to being dads. “She was a mom before I was a parent, like, seven months before [my son was born]. It was so sweet,” Tan shared.

He also revealed what was included in the package, saying, “If you’re not a parent, you won’t know this, but [there’s a product] called a Baby Brezza, which is a machine that helps you make your formula really quickly. She [also] included a sound machine, bibs, pacifiers, like, everything I could possibly need.”

On his personal bulletin, Tan shared that he had actually missed the birth of his son, as he was born seven weeks early. Thankfully Rob was present, but Tan admittedly shared, “I cried so hard, at the thought of not being there for our son’s first moments. I cried because I knew Rob was alone and that he needed my emotional support. I cried because I was so jealous that he was there with Ismail, and I wasn’t.”

Now, as Ismail inches closer to his first birthday, Tan and Gigi are filming the second season of their show, and have shared fun moments on their Instagram, like the one above of them in not-so-fashionable attire, while on the set of an obviously trendy competition.

Such a Working Moms moment.

Season 1 of Next in Fashion is available for streaming on Netflix, with season two expected to drop later this year.