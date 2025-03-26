We all love us some Taylor Swift, and even if you don't, you know someone (probably your kid) who does. Personally, I'm not a huge Swiftie — I'm not paying for Eras tour tickets, that's for sure — but I definitely enjoy a ton of her music and the cool points that knowing her lyrics buys me with my mega-fan niece. It seems wild to think fans are already looking for clues about when her 12th studio album might drop after the 2024 release of her massive double album The Tortured Poets Department. But Swift is one of the most prolific artists of our generation, known for dropping hints about her forthcoming work, and fans think they're starting to see some signs from her.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), a re-record of her Reputation album she owns all the masters to, as she has done with 1989, Speak Now, Fearless, and Red. But some eagle-eyed fans have noticed a bevy of 12s popping up in Taylor's photos online and at events. Instagram account @swiftiesforeternity gathered them all up into one post here:

Late last week, Swift posted an Instagram story in support of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album, I Said I Love You First. She captioned the image of the album cover, “I love this album so much, oh my Godddddddddddd.” If you’re not used to Taylor Swift’s Easter eggs, this is negligible, but Reddit threads and gossip mags were quick to note that’s 12 Ds. At the Grammy Awards in early February, eagle-eyed social media users also pointed out that her ruby red earrings featured exactly 12 gemstones. Another video of Tay in the stands before one of her Eras Tour performances at the end of 2024 prominently features a big ‘ol 12 on a sign next to her, and she just so happens to smirk right at the 12-second mark.

In December 2024, Us Weekly reported that the singer would spend the holidays with her and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s families before beginning work on a new album. Obviously there’s no way of knowing for sure whether that means TS12 is in the works right now, or if Taylor is spending time re-recording Reputation.

If you think the 12s are just coincidental, I get where you’re coming from — they seem like nothing to me, too. But true Taylor Swift fans know how subtle and sly her Easter eggs have been before, and they’re right to keep their noses to the ground looking for clues about what’s coming next from their favorite songstress. She has clearly shown us she has so much more music to share with us, and her sneaky little 12s are certainly drumming up interest. Would another new album this year really surprise anyone?