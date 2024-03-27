Your Signature Taylor Swift Eras Song, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Taylor Swift is nothing but prolific. She has at least 243 songs to her name — that we know of. So, it’s safe to say she has written a song that basically describes anything and everyone, no matter where you are in life or whichever era, one might say. From romantic ballads to confident anthems to nostalgic numbers, there is something in the Swift catalog for every musical taste. But what if you like every Swift song?

Well, since every Swift song is just as distinct as each zodiac sign — and the Eras tour is still in full swing globally — it’s time to let the stars tell you which Taylor Swift Eras song is your song (which coincidentally is a title of a Swift song).

Below, you’ll find your Taylor Swift Eras song according to your Zodiac sign. Are you ready for it?

Aries: “Shake It Off”

“But I keep cruisin/'Can't stop, won't stop movin'/It's like I got this music in my mind/Sayin' it's gonna be alright/'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate/Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/I shake it off, I shake it off”

Aries is a true fire sign, ruled by the passionate Mars, and is all about leadership, aggression, and doing whatever the eff they want. Plus, this song gets straight to the point and is fast-paced, just how the Ram likes it.

Taurus: “cardigan”

“Vintage tee, brand new phone/High heels on cobblestones/When you are young, they assume you know nothing/Sequin smile, black lipstick/Sensual politics/When you are young, they assume you know nothing, But I knew you/Dancin' in your Levi's/Drunk under a streetlight/I knew you/Hand under my sweatshirt/Baby, kiss it better /And when I felt like I was an old cardigan/Under someone's bed/You put me on and said I was your favorite”

Taurus is the sensualist of the zodiac. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they love to indulge their senses as they engage in the moment — and if there’s a romance at play, even better. As an earth sign, they’re loyal and love deeply, so the idea of being someone’s old cardigan would probably make their day!

Gemini: “I Did Something Bad”

“If a man talks shit, then I owe him nothing/I don't regret it one bit, 'cause he had it coming/They say I did something bad/Then why's it feel so good?/They say I did something bad/But why's it feel so good?/Most fun I ever had/And I'd do it over and over and over again if I could/It just felt so good, good”

The twins symbolize Gemini, so they’re known for having an *ahem* reputation. In other words, they’re both sweet and spicy. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, they don’t mince words. And an air sign, they tend to have a frenetic energy that keeps them flitting from experience to experience, even if it’s considered “bad.”

Cancer: “Back to December”

“So this is me swallowin' my pride/Standin' in front of you sayin/' I'm sorry for that night/And I go back to December all the time/It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missin' you/Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine/I'd go back to December, turn around and make it alright/I go back to December all the time.”

The crab is nostalgic, sweet, and super romantic. Represented by the moon, they wear their hearts on their sleeve. As a water sign, they’re very sensitive and tend to linger in their feelings, especially those rooted in nostalgia. Not surprisingly, they have a hard time letting go!

Leo: “Cruel Summer”

“I'm drunk in the back of the car/And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (oh)/Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true/I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you/And I snuck in through the garden gate/Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh)/And I screamed for whatever it's worth"I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?/He looks up grinning like a devil.”

Leo is a fire sign represented by the sun, which means they’re bold, dramatic, and love to be the center of attention. They fall in love and lust easily, and getting into entanglements is par for the course for them. Plus, being summer babies, they’ll love a song that celebrates their birthday season.

Virgo: “Anti-Hero”

“It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me/At tea time, everybody agrees/I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror/It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero/Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby/And I'm a monster on the hill/Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city/Pierced through the heart, but never killed”

Analytical and overly critical, Virgos will likely believe they are the problem. An earth sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, they tend to be service- and results-oriented — and very much stuck in their heads. They’re the ones quietly observing everyone, trying to figure out what’s wrong rather than what’s right.

Libra: “Lover”

“We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January/And this is our place, we make the rules/And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear/Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?/Can I go where you go?/Can we always be this close forever and ever?/And ah, take me out, and take me home/You're my, my, my, my Lover”

Libra is an air sign ruled by Venus, which means you’re all about love, beauty, and balance. For these natural-born flirts with a knack for aesthetics and setting the mood, getting lost in a blissful domestic moment with your lover is the key to your soul.

Scorpio: “Look What You Made Me Do”

“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time (nick of time)Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time (I do it all the time)I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined. I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!”

As a Scorpio, you’re all about intensity, transformation, and, let’s be real, getting some revenge. As the Scorpion, your stinger takes no prisoners when someone wrongs you, and you hold a grudge like no other. Enter: your Reputation era and this banger, which suggests that no matter what happens in life, you’ll always find a way to make it work in your favor while never allowing your haters to forget who they’re dealing with.

Sagittarius: “22”

“It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters/And make fun of our exes, uh uh, uh uh/It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight/To fall in love with strangers, uh uh, uh uh/Yeah/We're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time/It's miserable and magical/Oh, yeah/Tonight's the night when we forget about the deadlines/It's time”

A Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, so you love living life to the fullest. You’re someone who savors new experiences and adventures. Life is never better than this moment, especially when you feel free and optimistic, which is why “22” is a song you’ll definitely identify with.

Capricorn: “Mastermind”

“What if I told you none of it was accidental?/And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me?/I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork/The dominoes cascaded in a line/What if I told you I'm a mastermind? And now you're mine/It was all by design/'Cause I'm a mastermind”

Capricorns are hard workers and strategic AF, so they’re naturally the “masterminds” of the zodiac. As an earth sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of productivity and ambition, you’re a person who lays the groundwork for your life, and as the sea goat, you’re determined to climb that mountain to get what you want no matter what.

Aquarius: “You Need to Calm Down”

“And I ain't trying to mess with your self-expression/But I've learned the lesson that stressin'/And obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun/And snakes and stones never broke my bones so/So, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh/You need to calm down/You're being too loud”

Aquarius is a quirky air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion and freedom. So, naturally, you don’t love restrictions or bullying, which is at the heart of this song. You’re inherently detached, so it’s easy for you to pick yourself up, and as a natural-born rebel, you’re all about creating an anthem to help your cause.

Pisces: “Enchanted”

“There I was again tonight/Forcing laughter, faking smiles/Same old tired, lonely place/Walls of insincerity, shifting eyes and vacancy/Vanished when I saw your face/All I can say is, it was enchanting to meet you/This night is sparkling, don't you let it go/I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home/I'll spend forever wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you”

You’re a dreamer and a romantic, Pisces. No big surprise since you’re an emotional water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality. You’re the type who believes in fate and cinematic moments, and this song perfectly encapsulates your dreams coming true.