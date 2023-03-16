Comin’ in with an assist in the baby names department, Ted Lasso is full of baby name goals.
What’s not to love about Ted Lasso? Ted’s devoted to his team, friends, fam, and biscuits. He’s compassionate and optimistic. And his circle? They’re some real characters. It just makes sense to use ‘em as baby naming inspo.
Ted (or Teddy) is often short for either Theodore or William. Theodore is Greek and means “God’s Gift.” William, a German name, means “resolute protector.” No one would red-card you for either of those names.
