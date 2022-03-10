Amazon's Tell Me Your Secrets is a tense thriller at its finest. Season 1 dropped onto the streaming service in February 2021, and in just 10 episodes, it brought viewers to the edges of their seats in anticipation of what might happen. There's mystery; there's betrayal; there's lust — what more could you want out of a TV show? But the real question is this: What's the deal with Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2?

As of now, Amazon hasn't renewed the show for a second season. While that's not great, the silver lining is that Amazon also hasn't canceled the show, which means there's hope. While it's hard to say how popular the show may have been, with a cast this stellar in place, you know the show is going to do well. And one of those incredible cast members, Lily Rabe, admitted that even she would have trouble saying goodbye to her character, Emma. "I have a hard time letting go," Rabe told Variety. "I'm rarely able to do that if it's someone who gets their hooks in me, and she certainly did. For sanity's sake, I definitely have to try to put them on a shelf, but that shelf is in my house; it's not like it's in a storage unit in another town."

Although Season 1 was pretty well-rounded, there's always room for more story. Here's everything you need to know about Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2.

What happens in Season 1 of Tell Me Your Secrets?

Spoiler alert: The following reveals critical plot points of the first season, so be forewarned.

We're following three intersecting stories in Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1. There's Karen/Emma (Lily Rabe), who was dating a serial killer named Kit (Xavier Samuel) but didn't know of his dark habits. She ended up locked up, blank of some of her memories, and placed into witness protection. Then there's Mary (Amy Brenneman), who is trying to find her missing daughter and knows Kit is responsible. She won't give up on looking, even after Kit turns up dead. Lastly, we have John (Hamish Linklater), who Mary seeks out to help look for her daughter — but who also has dark habits of his own.

Throughout the first season, the storylines twist and turn as Mary tries desperately to find answers about her daughter, suspecting Emma (who was Karen when she was with Kit) might know something. But Emma can't recall everything from her past, though memories slowly start trickling back in. In the end, it turns out Mary's daughter isn't dead at all and was actually Kit's partner in crime. Literally.

When does Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2 premiere?

Your guess is as good as ours on this one. As of right now, there's no word on a Season 2 of the show, which means if it does happen, it'll be quite a ways away. If it happens, it'll probably be 2023 at the earliest, but we'll just have to wait for an announcement from Amazon before we can make a better guest.

Who will be in the cast of Season 2 of Tell Me Your Secrets?

It stands to reason that if Tell Me Your Secrets gets a second season, the whole cast will be back. When we left off in Season 1, we still pretty much had everyone intact (minus Kit, who bit it way early), and there's plenty of story left to tell. For this reason, we'd hope at least Rabe, Brenneman, and Linklater would return to reprise their roles. It also would be pretty important for Mary's daughter, Theresa (Stella Baker) to come back for Season 2, because, girl, we need answers!

Are there any Season 2 spoilers yet?

Guess what? You guessed right — we don't know anything about what might be included in Season 2 yet. What we do know, though, is that viewers probably want to see more of Theresa's story. Season 1 just grazes over what happens with her, and there's a lot more to find out. But also, all of the characters definitely have more story to tell. Rabe told StyleCaster after the first season dropped that she felt the first season is well contained if it needed to stand alone; however, she thinks there's more story to be told.

"[Executive producer] Harriet [Warner] and I are very close, and we talk about everything," she said. "We were in close contact throughout shooting the show, and something that would come up were these ideas she would have for season 2 and where her mind was going when we were shooting. ... I know some of the possibilities of the things that could happen. ... There are a lot of wonderful things to come back to."