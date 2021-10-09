The ’90s are making a comeback! A spin-off of That ’70s Show is coming to Netflix, and it’s going to be all about the decade of butterfly clips, dELiA*s catalogues, and baby tees. That’s right — That ’90s Show is officially a go, and now we have a sneak peak into what it will be like.

Netflix has officially dropped a teaser trailer for the new show — That ‘90s Show! A spin-off of That ’70s Show, the show will follow Eric and Donna’s teenaged daughter, Leia, as she spends a summer back in her mom and dad’s Wisconsin hometown with her grandparents. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will reprise their roles as Kitty and Red.

While spending time with her grandparents, Leia, played by Callie Haverda, meets their next-door neighbor Gwen, played by Ashley Aufderheide. She becomes part of a tight-knit friend group who will get together every summer. Each season of the show will represent another summer Leia spends in Wisconsin with her grandparents.

The trailer teaser itself shows that that not much has changed in Point Place, Wisconsin, since Eric, Donna, and the rest of the kids came of age. Red Foreman is still a grump. Kitty Foreman is still a sweet, well-meaning mother figure, and kids are still getting stoned in their basement while they are none the wiser.

The producers of That ‘70s Show and now That ‘90s Show — married couple, Bonnie and Terry Turner — say they like the idea of skipping an entire year between seasons of the show.

“They physically change, they emotionally change, their lives have changed, their goals have changed,” Bonnie Turner says. “It just was great story fodder.”

Terry Turner explained, “Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn’t where it was interesting. It was more interesting in the basement… also, people change when they go away.”

“They come back nine months later and when they’re teenagers, sometimes there’s a radical change, sometimes not. But sometimes people have decided to go a completely different path.”

Several original characters from That '70s Show are set to make guest appearances on the spin-off, including Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Jackie (Mila Kunis).

When does That ‘90s Show come out?

One exciting piece of news that came from the That ‘90s Show teaser was the official release date for the spin-off. While the news that the show was green lit came out over a year ago, fans finally have a surefire date to commence binge watching all ten episodes. The new adventure at the Foreman’s place in 1995 begins Jan. 19, 2022.

Netflix has already ordered ten episodes of That ’90s Show, and if I’m remembering my youth correctly, I’m guessing body glitter will feature heavily in at least a few of them, as well as plaid shirts, chokers, and platform sneakers. And quick question: did all your ’90s fashion crimes flash through your mind when you read that last sentence? Because mine totally did, and many of them involved JNCO.

Are we sure we wanna dredge all that back up? Isn’t it too soon — like way too soon — to be revisiting the ’90s?

I hate to do this to you, but I’m going to go ahead and answer that question. As much as I don’t want to admit it, the 90s obviously ended more than 21 years ago. That’s actually a longer gap than the one between when That ’70s Show premiered (1998) and the end of the decade it depicted. I feel like I need to go check my retirement account after typing that, because apparently I’m old AF.

The creators of That ’70s Show have tried this spin-off thing once before, with the very short-lived That ’80s Show — but Netflix is reportedly banking on the new generation of fans that discovered That ’70s Show on the streaming service to make this latest follow up a hit — and who knows how many of those potential viewers were even born yet in the 90s? Ugh.