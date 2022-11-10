Dominic West as Charles *might* be a stretch.
Season 5 of The Crown has finally arrived, bringing with it some controversial casting choices. Dominic West as Prince Charles? Fans beg to differ. Still, some of the cast for this season, which spans from 1990 to the summer of 1997, feels spot-on. You be the judge.
Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
Say goodbye to beloved Olivia Colman in the role of QEII, and say hello to Staunton — arguably best known for her wicked portrayal of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise.
Alex Bailey/Netflix; Carlo Allegri/Getty Images