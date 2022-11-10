Let's Compare

How Does The Crown Season 5 Cast Stack Up To Their Real-Life Inspiration? You Judge.

Dominic West as Charles *might* be a stretch.

Dominic West in 'The Crown'
Season 5 of The Crown has finally arrived, bringing with it some controversial casting choices. Dominic West as Prince Charles? Fans beg to differ. Still, some of the cast for this season, which spans from 1990 to the summer of 1997, feels spot-on. You be the judge.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Say goodbye to beloved Olivia Colman in the role of QEII, and say hello to Staunton — arguably best known for her wicked portrayal of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise.

