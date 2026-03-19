Everyone has their “if she writes it, I’m going to read it” authors, and Elin Hilderbrand lives at the top of that list for us. So, when we heard another one of her books was getting the small-screen treatment (2024’s The Perfect Couple should already be on your Netflix queue), we couldn’t devour details fast enough. If your dream summer reading list also involves anything by Hilderbrand, you should know that one of her buzziest titles — The Five-Star Weekend — is headed to series… and it’s bringing a seriously stacked cast with it.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far about the adaptation, including a just-announced release date that’s going to make you look forward to summer even more.

When does The Five-Star Weekend come out?

While your summer plans probably already include curling up with a Hilderbrand book (or three), you can add another Hilderbrand-forward activity to the agenda: binge-watching The Five-Star Weekend when it premieres on Peacock July 16. Ideally with a glass of rosé in hand and zero responsibilities.

Who’s in the cast?

I’m not going to lie: I haven’t been this excited about a cast in a long time. Jennifer Garner as our protagonist, Hollis Shaw. Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Chloë Sevigny, and D’Arcy Carden as her circle of friends. Timothy Olyphant as Hollis’ first love. Are you frickin’ kidding? How could this be anything but incredible?

Plus, we’ll also get appearances from Judy Greer and more. It’s one of those ensemble casts where every scene has you saying, “Wait, they’re in this too?!”

What is The Five-Star Weekend about?

Based on the 2023 novel of the same name by Hilderbrand, The Five-Star Weekend follows beloved food blogger Hollis Shaw, who, after suffering a devastating loss, sees her picture-perfect life start to unravel at the seams. Struggling to move forward, she comes up with an idea.

“In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star,” the logline states. “Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

Greg Gayne/Peacock

So, yeah, what starts as a dreamy coastal weekend away devolves into something much… messier. Old tensions resurface, secrets come to light, past love finds its way to the present. Hollis is forced to confront way more than she bargained for.

Adding an extra layer of drama? Her daughter, whose relationship with Hollis is already strained, is documenting the entire weekend.

Why this one’s already getting buzz

Between the premise — friendship + drama + a gorgeous setting — and the cast, this feels very much in line with the recent wave of glossy, escapist book adaptations. And with Garner both starring and executive producing, there’s a good chance this one leans into emotional depth alongside the drama.

Personally, I’m also just unabashedly excited to see a little Catch and Release mini-reunion. Garner and Olyphant played love interests in the 2006 rom-com, which also explores rediscovery after loss.

But even if you missed that cinematic gem (in which case, add it to your queue alongside The Perfect Couple), there’s plenty to look forward to with this adaptation. Just consider it your official excuse to invite a few of *your* best friends over for a themed watch night. Seafood and wine highly recommended, of course.