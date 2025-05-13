The 15 Most Anticipated Books Of The Summer, According To Goodreads

From the bestselling author of A Man Called Ove comes a story about the transcendence of friendship and art.

Eighteen-year-old Louisa finds a new painting in her care, one of a long pier with three tiny figures sitting at the end. It’s a world-famous work of art, but no one has ever seemed to care about the people appearing in it. So she sets off to find out.

Twenty-five years earlier, three teenagers with rough home lives found refuge in each other and spent time together in their rural seaside town. What will Louisa uncover about them, and where they are now, on her journey?

Available now