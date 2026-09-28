The Four Seasons Season 3 Is Officially Filming! Here’s Everything We Know

It’s so rare that those of us in midlife get a show about people our age that actually gets it right, which is why we all so quickly became collectively obsessed with The Four Seasons. A reimagining of the 1981 film by the same name, the series has delivered two brilliant seasons so far following the group vacations of a middle-aged friend group. And because, for once, the TV gods are smiling down upon us, we’re one step closer to more bickering, more bonding, more emotional baggage, and more Kerri Kennery-Silver stealing every scene she’s in: Netflix confirmed that production on Season 3 of The Four Seasons kicked off on Sept. 23.

The comedy (co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield) was renewed earlier this year, and the showrunners celebrated as much with the most on-brand statement possible, saying, “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFT!”

Seriously, love them so much. If you’re just as excited as I am about the next installment, here’s what’s been revealed so far.

Who’s in the Season 3 cast?

Thankfully, the core crew is all coming back:

Tina Fey as Kate

Will Forte as Jack

Colman Domingo as Danny

Marco Calvani as Claude

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne

Erika Henningsen as Ginny

Of course, what fans are dying to see when the show returns (um, me, it’s definitely me) is David Tennant as Gianpiero, the handsome Italian neighbor who showed up in the final moments of Season 2. More on him in a minute.

What happened in Season 2?

Alert: spoilers ahead!

We saw Season 2 pick up where Season 1 left off, after the devastating death of Nick (Steve Carell). The group was still trying to figure out what life — and vacations — would or should look like in his absence: hiking upstate to scatter his ashes (hilariously disastrous, of course), hitting the Jersey Shore (where Anne made a potential love connection), and spending Thanksgiving together (twice, thanks to a COVID-era flashback that brought Nick back for a brief time).

The season ended in grand fashion in Trento, Italy, where Danny and Claude had relocated to be closer to Claude’s family after deciding not to have kids of their own. Anne spent most of the trip trying to convince her Jersey Shore fling, Mark Brett, that she had a fake boyfriend named Gianpiero after finding out Mark Brett was in a relationship. Then, plot twist, in the finale’s final minutes, Anne met her new neighbor: GIANPERO! Played by none other than David Tennant. You could not ask for a better Italian meet-cute.

Netflix

Of casting Tennant in the role, Wigfield told Decider, “Tina, the person she said was, ‘Well, someone like David Tennant, like a David Tennant kind of guy, as [Anne’s] neighbor.’ We were so thrilled that we went to him first and he said yes. He flew in and we shot it — it was just one scene — so we shot it in one day, and he’s so lovely and he looks so good with Kerri.”

Which sounds hopeful for a Season 3 Tennant return, right?!

What could happen in Season 3?

As you might expect, Netflix is keeping the locale for the group’s next vacay under wraps for now. However, the cast has shared a few ideas.

Since Danny and Claude are constantly name-dropping their “other, hotter” friend group, Calvani told Tudum he hopes Season 3 finally lets them “explore our gay friends.” Domingo is fully onboard, saying it’d be a blast to “take the straights on that vacation.” (Please, Netflix. We’re begging you!)

Fisher, for her part, is keeping things coy but reassuring: “We can promise you there will be four seasons, and four locations, and people will be there on their vacations.” And Kenney-Silver made it clear the cast doesn’t really care where those locations are, saying, “Even if we have to sit in a basement in Dayton, Ohio, we will be thrilled.”

One thing that is for sure, according to Fey, is that Ginny will be in attendance for all foreseeable future vacations as a full-fledged member of the group now… not just Nick’s girlfriend.

When does Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date yet. Just a bit too early for that! For context, though, Season 1 and Season 2 both dropped in May (2025 and 2026, respectively). So, if Netflix follows that pattern, a May 2027 return seems like a safe bet. In the meantime, all released episodes are currently streaming on Netflix for our rewatching pleasure.