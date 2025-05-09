PSA, people: If you are anywhere near mid-adult, or mid-life, or whatever we’re calling it these days, Netflix’s new series The Four Seasons needs to be next up in your queue. It’s so rare to have a show come along that actually realistically — and often hilariously — depicts the complexities of friendships and relationships in this part of life, and The Four Seasons does it in a way that will feel so very (sometimes too) relatable. Not to mention, it does so through some of your favorite actors: Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and more. All of which is well and good, but following the finale episode’s bombshell ending, the only thing on our minds right now is whether we’re getting a second season to see how things shake out.

For a bit of context, the Netflix version of The Four Seasons is the reimagining of a 1981 film by the same name that also featured a pretty fantastic cast, including writer-director Alan Alda, Carol Burnett, and Rita Moreno. The premise of the series is the same as the movie — a group of friends go on vacation together each season of the year, where life’s inevitable changes pop up to create chaos. The big transition the friends are grappling with at the start is how to navigate the fact that one of the couples in their group is splitting (in the case of the Netflix series, Carell’s Nick and Kerri Kenney-Silver’s Anne).

So, is The Four Seasons Season 2 going to happen? What’s been said so far? Here’s the scoop.

Has The Four Seasons been picked up for another season?

Not yet... but there is hope. Originally, the show was being billed as a “limited series” (and in IMDB, it’s still listed as a “TV Mini Series”). However, on Netflix, it just shows the number of episodes in Season 1, which is different from the “limited series” description that appears on a true limited series like, say, the recent hit Adolescence.

Plus, the show’s co-creators — 30 Rock veterans Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield — have already expressed that they could see the series moving forward. In an interview with TV Guide, Fey said, “I feel like we sort of don’t dare to dream yet. But we did. Who knows. If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we’d certainly all like to hang out again.”

Then again, getting the same group together again could be part of the problem in nailing down a second season.

“I feel like we saw it both ways. It could be a great limited series, but we have ideas if it goes on,” Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a question of whether we can get the whole cast back, and we want to see what these guys would do next. I don’t think we would do it ever as an anthology. I think you want to see these particular characters.”

Agreed!

What might a second season focus on?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Whew, we’ve got some things to unpack, don’t we?

Pretty early in the series, we get to know our core group of friends: Kate (Fey) and her husband Jack (Forte), Danny (Domingo) and his husband Claude (Marco Calvani), and Nick (Carell) and his wife Anne (Kenney-Silver). But their lives — and travel traditions — get upended when Nick decides he’s unhappy in his marriage and leaves Anne.

By the next trip, he’s bringing along his much younger new girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen). Naturally, this new addition to the group comes with quite a few growing pains as the friends figure out how to keep both Nick and Anne a part of their group-travel without the exes having to cross paths. As time moves on, they do start to adjust to the new normal, with Nick calling the friends on their winter trip with Anne while he begrudgingly hangs out with Ginny’s friends on their separate vacation.

Then, two bombshells no one saw coming: After going to the grocery store alone following an argument with Ginny, Nick gets in a car accident and dies. Following his funeral, we find out that Ginny is pregnant with his child!

So, if the series does get a second season — a NEED, NOT A WANT — it would undoubtedly dive into the evolving dynamics between the friends, particularly Anne and Ginny, as they figure out what life looks like post-Nick for the mothers of his children.

But obviously, it would also explore how the friends pick up their travel tradition in Nick’s absence. With Ginny pregnant, could one of the trips be a baby moon? Will Anne find new love to fold into the friend group? (Related: Have we seen the last of Terry?!) Danny and Claude seem to be doing well as a couple, but will Danny’s heart issues become a problem? And are Kate and Jack on the other side of their rough patch, or will they perhaps be the second couple of the group to call it quits?

Until we know more, you could always watch the ‘80s movie version, which is also streaming on Netflix.