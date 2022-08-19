'The Great American Baking Show' Is Officially Happening

Simply scrumptious news! The Roku Channel announced that it will officially air The Great American Baking Show, a U.S. spinoff of the beloved Great British Bake Off.

Roku shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo of GBBO judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who will stay on for the American adaptation. At their side will be hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry, known for their comedic acting chops in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Succession, respectively.

“Well well what have we here?” Kemper captioned the picture on her personal Instagram page. “A merry group of new best friends casually exchanging recipes of poppy seed strudel and lemon macaron?! HONORED to co-host The Great American Baking Show with the incomparable #ZachCherry and to join icons @prueleith + @paul.hollywood in the most famous tent on the planet!!! Streaming on @therokuchannel in 2023 🍰 🥧 🍪 ⛺️.”

“Welcome to the tent...” Hollywood shared.

The Love Productions USA production is currently underway in the U.K.-based tent, where all the magic for Bake Off is made. Like its originator, which is currently available to stream on Netflix, GABS will bring together talented bakers from around the country to compete in various cake-, bread-, cookie-centric challenges to name America’s Best Amateur Baker.

Fun will ensue, stressful situations will occur, Hollywood handshakes will be given out.

“Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver,” Brian Tannenbaum, the head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a press release.

A lemon twist? A spiral cake? A Swiss roll? Looking forward to all the twisty deliciousness!