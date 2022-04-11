Sad news for the Cyrus family. Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage.

This is the third time the pair have attempted to go their separate ways, as they split in 2010 and 2013 before going to couples therapy and reconciling. Billy Ray filed the first time — and Tish has filed the second and third times.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Tish cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their recent split, adding that the couple hasn’t lived together in more than two years. Tish, 54, is asking the court to equally distribute all marital assets between her and the 60-year-old country singer.

Tish married "Achy Breaky Heart" country crooner Billy Ray in 1993 and they share five children together — Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22, and Tish’s kids from a previous relationship, daughter Brandi, 34, and son Trace, 33, whom Billy Ray legally adopted. He also has a son, Christopher Cody, 30.

Billy Ray spoke to People in 2017 about his marriage to Tish and their near splits, saying, “It’s like everything in life. You take it one step at a time. One day at a time.”

“I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments,” he added.

Miley Cyrus, who split from husband Liam Hemsworth in 2019 after less than a year of marriage, told Cosmopolitan what she learned about relationships from her parents, saying, “Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!”

Hoping the entire family finds peace during this undoubtedly tough time.