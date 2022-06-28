If you thought divorce would keep you from having to work out problems with your ex— think again. Jennifer Meyer is dishing the facts when it comes to successful co-parenting, and she’s being real about the work each parent has to do in order to make it work.

The jewelry designer recently sat down with Sarah Foster on her podcast shared with Erin Foster, The World’s First Podcast, and, to put it bluntly, “The work is a mother f—ker.”

Meyer, who married actor Toby Maguire in 2007, separated from the actor in 2016 and filed for divorce in 2020. The pair share two children, Otis, 13, and Ruby, 15. While co-hosting the episode with Foster, she talked about her and Toby’s commitment to remain a family regardless of the circumstances.

“It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back,” Meyer said. She went on to say that their break-up and subsequent efforts to hash out issues and create a new normal with Toby and their children was the “most beautiful experience” of her life.

“Now we talk about our significant others [like], ‘Hey, you got the kids? I’m going for a weekend away,’” Meyer said. “Now it’s like … ‘Hey, I’m having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.’”

When asked about how she now feels towards Toby, she gushed “I can’t even explain, he is my brother. I love him to death.”

The two share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, and continue to proclaim their family is “first priority.” They have hopes to continue raising them together with “enduring love, respect, and friendship.”

Two people who love each other unconditionally and put their differences aside to keep their family together...sounds like a fairy tale ending to me, don't you think?