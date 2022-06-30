Tom Hiddleston and his soon-to-be wife Zawe Ashton have shared baby news, and they did it in style. The actress arrived with a few fellow co-stars (but not Hiddleston) at the private screening of Mr. Malcom’s List in New York City on Wednesday, in which the paparazzi got more than a red carpet look, they also got confirmation that Ashton was expecting.

Ashton, 37, was radiating in a glitzy tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, which was confirmed by Vogue, who first broke the news with their “get ready with me” spread of Ashton in preparation for the event.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple is no stranger to sharing news via the red carpet.

Tom and Zawe met on the set of the Broadway play Betrayal back in 2019, in which they played a married couple. However, the pair kept their relationship private, with the public only speculating about the relationship until they appeared together at the Tony Awards in September of 2021. They were also hand in hand at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, in which fans noticed an engagement ring on Ashton's finger. A few days after rumors circulated, US Weekly confirmed their engagement.

Looking back, Ashton’s long, flowing pink dress might have been picked to keep a pregnancy announcement saved for later.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can’t live in fear of what people might say,” Hiddleston told The New York Times in 2019.

The couple has not released comments actual comments on their pregnancy yet, and as Tom has demonstrated, his personal life is better kept private.

Congrats to the happy couple!