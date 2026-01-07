Virgin River Season 7 Just Got An Early Spring Release Date

There are certain shows that just never let you down. They’re cozy, reliable, and always there when you need them, like a comfort blanket. You may not like every direction the plot takes or even every character, but you still walk away after each episode feeling sort of warm and fuzzy. Since first debuting in 2019, Virgin River has definitely become that girl. And if you’ve been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to wrap yourself up in new episodes, you’re in luck: Netflix just revealed a delightfully close release date.

The hit romantic drama, based on Robyn Carr’s novels, has become one of streaming’s best comfort watches, blending small-town charm and a gorgeous Pacific Northwest setting with just enough trauma to keep up consistently clicking “next episode.” After that Season 6 ending — and an unexpected cast exit offscreen — suffice it to say there are a lot of unanswered questions fans hope are waiting for us when Virgin River returns.

So get your favorite actual comfort blanket ready, because it’s almost time to check back in with Mel, Jack, and the rest of the town. Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Virgin River Season 7 come out?

There isn’t exactly a boon of good news in the real-life headlines right now, so it only feels fair that at least some entertainment news gives us something to look forward to. Netflix delivered in that regard, revealing that Virgin River Season 7 will premiere on March 12 — a mere two months away.

Is everyone in the cast returning?

Not everyone, but close.

Although Netflix hasn’t released a full cast list yet, the core ensemble is expected to return for Season 7. That obviously means Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack, whose relationship remains the emotional backbone of the series. It also includes Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Colin Lawrence as “Preacher,” Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Zibby Allen as Brie, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Kai Bradbury as Denny, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, and Marco Grazzini as Mike.

So, who’s missing this season? As revealed shortly after Season 6 aired, Mark Ghanimé is leaving Virgin River as a series regular after three seasons. He played “new” doctor in town, Cameron, and to be honest, it’s been a bit of a rocky road for the guy. We haven’t even seen him that much since he reconnected with his ex-fiancée in the Season 5 finale. Plus, it sounds like showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is leaving the door open for a possible Cameron-comes-back cameo in the future.

A few new faces are also making their way to Virgin River: Canadian actors Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Cody Kearsley (Riverdale).

Canning will play Victoria, an ex-cop shot in the line of duty who is now working for the state medical board as an investigator. She shows up in Virgin River to look into Doc’s practice and then runs into an old friend — more on that in a minute.

Kearsley will play Clay, a tough and rugged type with experience on the rodeo circuit. Having grown up in the foster care system, he lost track of his little sister when he was a teen and has been looking for her since.

Oh, and rumor has it Austin Nichols is set to join the cast, too.

What will Season 7 be about?

Not surprisingly, Netflix is keeping most plot details under wraps, but we do have a few details to go on. For starters, Season 7 is expected to pick up right where Season 6 left off, with Mel and Jack now married and navigating this exciting next phase of their lives.

If the history of the show tells us anything, though, it’s that it’s not always sunny skies in Virgin River. We already know that Doc’s medical license has been suspended for the way he saved a patient, which is pretty much a ploy by a big medical company to take over. Virgin River newcomer Victoria will be all tangled up in that one.

And speaking of Victoria getting tangled up, it would appear that Mike is the long-lost friend she reunites with when she comes to town. Since there’s a pretty tense love triangle between Mike, Brie, and Brady, Victoria could really be stepping into (sh)it. But maybe Victoria ends up being the opening that lets Brie and Brady finally get back together once and for all. After all, poor Brady just got bamboozled by Lark (cue my best Tyra Banks, “I was rooting for you, Lark! We were all rooting for you!”).

Another potentially dramatic situation? Charmaine’s fate. We still haven’t seen what became of her since Jack rushed into her home and the twins’ bedroom when she didn’t show up to his and Mel’s wedding. The season will presumably also address Mel and Jack’s adoption plans, whether Kaia’s stance on marriage will change over Preacher, Denny’s health, and more.

In other words, expect healing, heartbreak, unresolved tensions, long-simmering secrets, new challenges, lots of heartfelt moments, and at least one storyline that will absolutely wreck you before *hopefully* putting things back together again.