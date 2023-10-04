Odds are many Virgin River fans are still reeling from the latest batch of episodes, which debuted on Netflix in early September. But while the remainder of Season 5 is still a few months away — and will consist of two special Christmas episodes — there's a new show about to debut on The CW titled Sullivan's Crossing that's guaranteed to quench your thirst for small-town drama. Set to premiere on Oct. 4, the 10-episode series is based on Robyn Carr's novel series of the same name and follows the life of Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), a successful neurosurgeon who decides to return to her hometown roots after a scandal throws a major wrench in her life, both professionally and personally.

Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry serve as executive producers of the series, and if you're wondering why those names sound so familiar, they're also crucial members of the creative team behind, you guessed it, Virgin River. So, if you're looking for a new show to help fill the void this beloved Netflix series leaves between seasons, Sullivan's Crossing quite literally has some of the same creative minds working behind the scenes, which bodes well for the show's future.

Yet, that isn't the only reason Virgin River fans will love Sullivan's Crossing — which has *already* been picked up for a second season ahead of its U.S. debut, by the way. Clearly, the series has a lot going for it and could easily become the new must-watch show of the season. Why? Well, I am so glad you asked…

The Gorgeous Backdrop

What do Yellowstone, Virgin River, and Big Sky have in common? They all take place in breathtaking locations. Seriously, the views are downright stunning, and now Sullivan's Crossing is looking to join that same roster. The series was filmed at Shubie Park in the beautiful Canadian province of Nova Scotia, which will provide a tranquil and gorgeous backdrop for the characters and all the drama that inevitably ensues. (Virgin River also films in a Canadian province: British Columbia.)

Maggie's life may be turned upside down, but at least she's going to have a lot of incredible scenery and nature to enjoy, right?

Two Fan-Favorite Gilmore Girls Alums

Scott Patterson, who famously played Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls, plays the role of Maggie's estranged father, Sully, while Chad Michael Murray plays the part of Cal Jones, who works for Sully and could quickly become a new love interest for Maggie. Murray is best known for starring as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill, but prior to that, he also had a recurring role on Gilmore Girls as Tristian DuGray.

Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

That means this cast consists of not one but two prominent Gilmore Girls alums. It's the reunion you never knew you needed! Sure, Luke and Tristian never shared any actual screen time together, but it's still fun to see so many familiar faces. You may not be back in Stars Hollow, but this is the next best thing.

Drama, Drama, Drama

Considering all of the ups and downs — and more ups and more downs — that Virgin River is known and loved for, it stands to reason that Sullivan's Crossing will also be chock-full of plenty of drama and romance as the season progresses. (It is a CW show, after all. That's what we're all signing up for!) So come for the pretty scenery and Gilmore Girls vibes; stay for the captivating storylines.

Sullivan's Crossing premieres on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.