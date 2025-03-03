What To Watch On Disney+ This Month

With so many streaming options available, it’s almost overwhelming to figure out what to watch at the end of the day. Whether you’re looking for something to watch alone with your partner (no kids allowed) or need something fresh for movie night, Disney+ should honestly be a go-to platform. It’s easy to think Disney+ is just full of old animated movies, but there are some great series and movies available — both new and old. The programming is updating all the time, and the Disney+ March 2025 lineup has some really great options.

It helps that Disney+ has a bunch of great production companies partnered with them, like National Geographic and Marvel. I mean, the quality of content is just unmatched — and I especially love the “adult” programming. So for the month of March, Disney+ is really bringing it with some incredible movies and series for quality family time, along with a long-awaited Marvel series to enjoy after bedtime. So if you’re looking for something new to watch this month, you’ve got plenty of Disney+ options.

For the Adults:

Daredevil: Born Again — March 4 Whether you watched the first seasons of Daredevil on Netflix or this is all new to you, you do not want to miss the explosive Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again, hitting Disney+ on March 4. This is a bit of a continuation of the Netflix series, with the same actors reprising their roles. New episodes will stream on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST, but on March 4, you can enjoy a two-episode premiere. As a huge Marvel fan, I’m excited for this one, but I will warn you — Daredevil is not for the faint of heart. The show can be violent and gruesome, and the underbelly of Hell’s Kitchen is pretty dark and intense to take in. But Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil is so good, you’ll love every minute.

For Family Movie Night:

Moana 2 — March 12 Talk about an epic movie night — Moana 2 is officially streaming on Disney+ starting March 12. The movie is a continuation of Moana’s adventures, and all your favorite characters are back, including Maui. The movie was huge back in the fall when it premiered in theaters, so this is the perfect one to make your family movie night in March.

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! — March 22 My kids love a great animal show, and we’re stoked for Animals, They’re Just Like Us! Season 1 of this new show premieres March 22 with six episodes you can stream immediately. This adorable series will peek into animals like giraffes, dolphins, and penguins and their lives, where you and your family can discover all of their behavior and habits that look a whole lot like our own.

David Blaine Do Not Attempt — March 24 For kids who love some adventurous TV, be sure to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt, premiering March 24 with two episodes. The entire series will comprise six episodes as Blaine travels and finds different cultures to show real, incredible feats that look like magic.