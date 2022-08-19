Take Us Back

These ‘90s Movies & Shows On Disney+ Are All The Nostalgia A ‘90s Kid Could Ever Want

Feeling sentimental about the good old days? Re-watch all your childhood favorites with your kids.

Is there anything better than taking your kids along with you on a walk down memory lane? These Disney shows and movies were all our favorites when we were kids in the ‘90s. Isn’t it time to share the awesomeness?

Disney

A Kid In King Arthur’s Court | 1995

This Disney Channel original was based on the Mark Twain classic A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur's Court — but you probably didn't know it at the time. Swords and chivalry? Count. Me. In.

Disney

Tap