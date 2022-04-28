After a long week, Netflix is all you need.
Put your nostalgia into overdrive and get cozy on the couch with New York Minute. It stars the Olsen twins and Y2K fashion that'll trigger your hankering for velour tracksuits. Two teen sisters from Long Island ditch school and end up on a New York City misadventure. It's the perfect movie to watch with the kids!
In Blow, Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz play George and Mirtha Jung, who work for a Mexican cartel and help usher in the age of cocaine in 1970s America. This flick is one wild ride.