Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many have been concerned about the fate of her beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis — Sandy and Muick. A source close to the Duke of York — Prince Andrew —told CNN that he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (more popularly known as Fergie) will be taking in the dogs.

Another source confirmed the news to Buzzfeed News that the divorced couple will take in Sandy and Muick into their home in Windsor at the Royal Lodge. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both still reside at the residence. The Duke and Duchess of York taking in the dogs makes sense considering they were the ones who gifted the furry friends to The Queen in 2021 during the COVID lockdown.

Despite her split from The Queen’s son, Ferguson and Her Majesty continued their bond, the source said, and often walked their dogs together in Great Windsor Park.

The late Queen’s love for dogs and especially Corgis has been well-known throughout her reign. She reportedly said, “My corgis are family,” and wherever she was there was a dog not far behind. According to Reader's Digest, the Queen loved corgis because of their "energy and untamed spirit." Plus, being a dog owner brought a sense of normalcy to her life. Taking the dogs on daily walks and feeding them offered a routine for her that helped break up the day.

Queen Elizabeth II posing with her Corgis dog in 1970. -/AFP/Getty Images

The Queen’s father, George VI, had a male corgi called Dookie, which presumably started The Queen’s love for Corgis all her own. Over her lifetime, she owned more than 30 dogs, mostly descended from her first, Susan, which she received as a gift from her father on her 18th birthday. Until 2018, she always had a descendant of Susan among her dogs through breeding.

The dogs reportedly slept in their own designated room in wicker baskets lined with cushions, and were fed fresh rabbit and beef by a gourmet chef daily.

The Queen also reported left behind an older, mixed breed "dorgi" named Candy as well as a cocker spaniel named Lissy. It is unclear who will be looking after Candy and Lissy, but here’s hoping they also continue to get the royal treatment.