What Your Favorite Book In High School Says About You Now

Comedian McKenna Moore (@hahamckenna), has a theory. “A question I’ve been asking people a lot lately is what their favorite book they read in high school was,” she begins in a video posted to TikTok. “I think it tells you a lot about a person, how they were as a kid, how they are reflecting now back on when they were a kid, and also how they want you to see them.”

The Great Gatsby? “Gross. Because if your favorite book is The Great Gatsby you’ve never read another book.”

To Kill A Mockingbird? “I think you’re thoughtful and I think you started questioning hierarchies and systems earlier on in life than other people. I feel I can trust you.”

Lord of the Flies? “If this is your favorite book from that time, you’re a freak who likes violence.” (Respectfully McKenna, you’re dead wrong about this one. Lord of the Flies, as much if not more than To Kill A Mockingbird, is all about questioning/taking down hierarchies. Come on, girl.)

The Scarlet Letter? “You were a sexually liberated teen.”

1984? “It’s a good book, but I don’t really want a conspiratorial bent to start with children because I think it can snowball too quickly.”

The Giver? “I think people who this is their favorite are a little bit dramatic... [they’re] probably, like, Cancers, or they’re too into Disney.”

As book-lovers and people who can laugh about our high school (and present day) selves, we are very into this idea, so we added a few of our own...

Grapes of Wrath

Politically, you are either a die-hard socialist or you have a Trump flag on your car. There is no in-between. You’re really interested in organic farming. You’re deeply nostalgic and are very particular about jeans.

Frankenstein

You have been planning your Halloween decor since January... that is if you even take it down at all. You can’t understand why more people aren’t watching Interview with the Vampire on Netflix. You have absolutely written fan-fiction at some point in your life. You either have a pet or a child named Luna.

Night

There is no chance you do not currently work at a nonprofit now.

Catcher in the Rye

Here’s a tricky one. If you read this book and can recognize now that Holden Caulfield’s got some real issues, then you’re thoughtful, sensitive, and realize on a cellular level that the world needs more independent thinkers. If you still think Holden Caulfield is a genius hero, you probably haven’t read too much since high school.

Crime and Punishment

You’re very smart... and it’s very important to you to be seen as very smart. Your college essay was probably about another Russian classic. You listen to NPR. Major purchases in your household involve compare/contrast spreadsheets.

Romeo and Juliet

You are reading this article while you’re watching the new season of Emily in Paris. You dated your high school boyfriend/girlfriend way longer than you should have and can look back on the ups and downs of that relationship in your extraordinarily detailed diary. There’s a good chance your favorite color is purple.

Jane Eyre

You have a t-shirt that says “This Is What A Feminist Looks Like.” Every day you spend at least 15 minutes daydreaming about moving to a remote cabin in the woods to wear large cozy sweaters and write a novel. Your child is either named something like “Juniper”/“Jasper” or “Beatrice”/“Henry.” Your favorite Taylor Swift album is Evermore.

The Crucible

You had a crush on your English teacher and didn’t do too much to hide that fact. If you live within a 200 mile radius of Boston you have visited Salem at least once. Your child is named Abigail.

The Canterbury Tales

You are getting ready for a Renaissance Faire as we speak. You listen to a lot of history podcasts. You did theater in high school and college and still miss it. You strongly considered naming your children “Samwise” and “Pippin.”

Edith Hamilton’s Mythology

Your Canterbury Tales friend invited you to go to the Renaissance Faire with them and even though you usually prefer to stay home you’re looking forward to it.