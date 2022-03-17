There’s a well-known proverb that states: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” It basically implies that while men may be thought of (at least to some) as the more dominant and physically threatening sex, women can prove to be just as formidable if given the proper motivation. It’s a concept the Paramount+ anthology series Why Women Kill has been eager to explore throughout its first two seasons. Season 1 focused on infidelity and compared how three different women (in three different time periods) chose to handle their spouses’ indiscretions. (Spoiler alert: There was killing involved.) Meanwhile, Season 2 took place in the 1940s suburbs and centered around a group of women in an exclusive garden club whose seemingly perfect lives proved to be much darker than you’d ever expect. Which begs the question, what exactly will Season 3 have in store for its viewers?

Similar to the age-old question “What do women want?” Why Women Kill dives into the causes behind women’s actions and what it takes to push them to their breaking points. It’s a fascinating subject matter, to be sure, which is why it came as no surprise that Paramount+ chose to renew the series for a third season, which the network officially announced back in December.

“Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm, and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” President, Paramount+ originals, Nicole Clemens, said in a statement following the renewal per The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Here’s everything you need to know (so far) about the third installment.

When will Season 3 premiere?

Now that a third installment is underway, it’s only natural to wonder when the third season of Why Women Kill will debut. Unfortunately, very little information is known at this point. As it stands, the streaming platform has yet to reveal any official premiere date. And since Season 1 premiered in August 2019 and Season 2 debuted in June 2021, there isn’t a reliable pattern to go off of either. Until more details come to light, the premiere date of Season 3 will remain a mystery.

What will Season 3 be about?

One of the unique aspects of this series is that each season serves as its own separate entity, meaning that the storylines and characters aren’t connected in any way. So, everything that happened in Season 2 has been concluded and won’t continue into Season 3. The new season will have a brand new plot that centers around fresh, new characters that viewers have never met before. Unlike on many other shows, looking to past seasons for clues about the show’s future will prove to be a pointless effort here.

Who will return for Season 3?

OK, so the storylines and characters are different, but what about the actors themselves? Will any familiar faces return for the show’s third iteration? If the past seasons are any indication, the answer would be: no. Season 1 starred the likes of Lucy Liu, Jack Davenport, Ginnifer Goodwin, Sam Jaeger, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, and Reid Scott. Season 2 starred Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, Matthew Daddario, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Nick Frost, and Veronica Falcón. Apart from Davenport going on to play The Narrator in Season 2, there was no other overlap, which means it seems very unlikely any of the show’s previous actors will return for Season 3. But then again, never say never, right?

In the meantime, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Why Women Kill on Paramount+.