Since debuting in April, Widow’s Bay on Apple TV has become one of the most talked-about new shows of 2026. Set on a remote New England island plagued by increasingly bizarre supernatural happenings, it follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) as he tries to turn the eerie coastal community into the next Martha’s Vineyard — despite the fact that, oh you know, the island might just be cursed. Fans and critics alike have been riveted, tuning in each week from their presumably not-cursed couches with the lights on. And we’ve all been wondering: Will this breakout hit get a second season?

Well, if you’ve fallen behind in episodes, consider this your sign to catch up immediately: Apple TV just announced that Widow’s Bay will, in fact, be returning for Season 2.

The bad news? We only have one episode of the current season left, and then we’ll have to wait for production to ramp back up to find out what fate really befalls the mayor and all of his quirky constituents. Happily, though, creator, executive producer, and showrunner Katie Dippold has already given us some hints about what’s to come.

Has Widow’s Bay been renewed?

Yep, it’s official!

On June 11, Apple TV shared a short clip of the series on social media with the caption, “Mayor Tom Loftis declares Widow’s Bay remains totally safe and open to visitors. Widow’s Bay — Renewed for Season 2.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments in celebration over the renewal news, with some pointing out “we need more Patricia in our lives” and others calling Widow’s Bay the “best series of the year.”

When would Season 2 come out?

It’s still way too early to know for sure, but it’s never too early to start speculating. We know that the 10-episode Season 1 premiered on April 29, 2026, and the finale airs on June 17. Since Apple TV renewed the series before we even made it to the finale, we can deduce that they are eager to keep the momentum going.

Looking at other comparable Apple TV shows, the streamer’s prestige half-hours tend to run around 18 to 24 months between seasons (Shrinking took ~21 months, Bad Sisters over two years). Slow Horses seems to be the exception to this rule, cranking seasons out faster because they shoot back-to-back (which Widow’s Bay clearly did not).

If production gets underway later this year, a return sometime in the first half of 2027 seems plausible, although spring 2028 might be the more realistic bet.

What will Season 2 be about?

Here’s where things get even more fun. “Season 2 is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” Dippold joked in a statement about the renewal.

Of course, for anyone who’s watched even one episode of Widow’s Bay, you know better! And we can go ahead and assume that whatever happens in Season 2 will happen around Rhys’ Tom.

“It was important to me that he’d be smart, but he just happens to be wrong about this,” Dippold told Scary Mommy during a Season 1 junket, referring to Tom’s initial skepticism over the island’s curse. “And in a way that I think is understandable, because he has not seen anything supernatural with his own eyes in his lifetime. I like him being a bit of a control freak and having to wrangle these people around him... and there's a little bit of pettiness to him. There are a lot of different flaws that I just find humorous and fun to watch."

Apple TV

The other thing we can absolutely count on is more atmospheric dread courtesy of the island itself.

"I grew up in New Jersey, and I always romanticized New England — that kind of Stephen King atmosphere that I was always obsessed with," Dippold shared with us.

She revealed that the writers’ room actually built out a full history for the island, founded in 1681, completed with timelines and charts of past mayors. “I just wanted it to feel real, so you feel like you could take a three-hour ferry ride to this place. I really want there to be a feeling that there’s still a lot to discover,” Dippold shared, teasing, “There’s a lot of stuff that we brainstormed that we didn’t put in this season.”

In other words: Season 2 has plenty of cursed material to draw from.

So… could the show extend beyond two seasons?

It definitely looks that way.

Along with the Season 2 renewal news, Apple TV confirmed that Dippold has signed a multi-year overall deal, signaling a strong vote of confidence in both the series and its future. I mean, why wouldn’t they be confident? The show has been a critical darling since its premiere, currently sitting at an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And here’s the part that has me most excited: When we mentioned that horror could use a lot more women behind the camera, Dippold enthusiastically agreed. “I love the horror space, and I think there needs to be more women in it. I totally agree,” she says. “I would love to do this kind of thing as much as possible.”

So, not only are we getting Season 2, but if Dippold gets her wish, we could get even more horror from her in the future. With a multi-year deal in hand, it sounds like she’ll get that chance.

In the meantime, you can stream Season 1 of Widow’s Bay on Apple TV. Just maybe leave the hallway light on.