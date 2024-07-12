Confession: Up until recently, I sort of... overlooked Apple TV+. In my defense, streaming decision fatigue is a very real thing, thanks to platforms like Max, Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+, soon Hallmark+ — the list goes on. When I’m tired and looking for something to watch while I indulge my revenge sleep procrastination, I tend to default to the OGs like Netflix and Hulu. But eventually, I got tired of hearing everyone else talk about The Morning Show, so I decided to give Apple+ a shot. And honestly, why have I been sleeping on this streamer?

If you’re anything like me (aka late to the party), you’ve got some catching up to do. On the plus side, you’ll have tons of shows to keep your queue full. Fair warning, though, “just one more episode” will become your nightly refrain. Losing a few Zs is worth it, though, from the compelling storylines to the caliber of talent you’ll see in Apple TV+ shows.

So, when you're ready to get hooked on another streaming platform, here’s your guide to the must-watch series on this one.

Best Dramas

The Morning Show: This Emmy-winning series looks at the modern workplace through the lens of morning news anchors, but it gets *messy.* Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman... everyone is razor-sharp here. The Buccaneers: If you love Bridgerton, you’re going to love this series about tightly corseted young American women on the London marriage market of the 1870s. Pachinko: Told across four generations, this sweeping drama follows a Korean immigrant family as they leave their homeland in a quest to thrive. Hijack: I was hooked on this high-octane thriller from the get-go, probably thanks in no small part to leading man Idris Elba. The gist? Elba’s Nelson ends up on a 7-hour flight that gets hijacked, and he must do what he does best — negotiate. For All Mankind: Although I haven’t personally watched this yet, it comes highly recommended by Scary Mommy Executive Editor Kelly Faircloth. Plus, the space-race series has a Certified Fresh Tomatometer score of 93% and stars the always-excellent Joel Kinnaman.

Best Comedies

Bad Sisters: Dark comedy fans, here’s your first binge-watch. Watch what happens in this irresistible Irish series (with a 100% Tomatometer score!) when the Garvey sisters find themselves at the center of a life insurance investigation after one sister’s rotten husband dies unexpectedly. Loot: I’d watch literally anything with Maya Rudolph in it, and it doesn’t hurt that this hilarious series also has the criminally underrated Nat Faxon. In it, Rudolph plays Maya Wells, the 45-year-old newly minted ex-wife of a tech billionaire trying to reconnect with the real world. And not for nothing, Loot has one of the best soundtracks of any show on TV. Ted Lasso: I probably can’t tell you anything you haven’t already heard about this upbeat and wildly popular soccer series starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, so I won’t try. But you should definitely watch it if you haven’t. Shrinking: See what unfolds when grieving therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), who recently lost his wife, gets tired of his patients’ inability to deal with their lives and starts just telling it like it is. While that sounds heavy, the series’ smart writing and excellent acting keep it light. Trying: Here’s another one that could easily have been a drama but is crafted to be a really thoughtful comedy. In it, Jason and Nikki decide to adopt after struggling to conceive a baby — but that comes with challenges of its own.

Best Sci-Fi

Silo: I wouldn’t call myself a big sci-fi fan, with the exception of dystopian sci-fi like The 100. Silo fits the bill — it’s about a community of people who live in a giant silo underground with strict rules and regulations they think will protect them from the ruined world above. The acting, the world-building, the twists... all fantastic. Severance: For starters, Adam Scott leads this show, and when is he ever anything but pure perfection? Here, he’s at the top of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. It’s a bit of a slow burn but so smart and captivating. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: OK, here’s my other sci-fi confession — I’m a sucker for a good creature feature. Monarch takes place one year after the re-emergence of Godzilla, so immediately yes. It’s also really fun to watch Kurt Russell and his lookalike son Wyatt Russell in the same series. Foundation: I may not have enjoyed this show quite as much as others, but the visual effects and performances can’t be denied. I will say that this complex saga centered on the Galactic Empire is more of an active than a passive watch. See: While this show was short-lived, I still recommend it — especially if you’re a fan of sweeping fantasy series like Game of Thrones and The Rings of Power. Besides, you can’t go wrong with a series that stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.

Best Mini or Limited Series

Black Bird: I just discovered Black Bird and blew through all six episodes in a day. If you’re as true-crime obsessed as I am, press play and thank me later — this one’s based on an autobiography. Taron Egerton is excellent in the role of real-life drug deal turned FBI operative Jimmy Keene. Lessons in Chemistry: In this book-to-TV adaptation, Brie Larson stars as 1950s-era chemist Elizabeth Zott, who goes from being pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab to hosting her own feminist cooking show. Aja Naomi King also turns in a stunning performance, making this a feel-good must-watch. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Based on Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name, this series follows a lonely 91-year-old man dealing with the early stages of dementia. Samuel L. Jackson will blow your mind in the lead role with a performance that’s highly nuanced and affecting. Masters of the Air: Here’s one for the history buffs. Based on the true story of the Eighth Air Force, it highlights the story of a heroic American bomber squadron during WWII. Presumed Innocent: I would classify this one as another slow-burn series, but stick it out because this clever murder mystery will keep you guessing until the very end — with a seriously shocking final twist. I also really enjoyed watching the intense verbal volley between Jake Gyllenhaal and real-life brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard.

Once you work your way through these, you can always explore the other 100+ shows on Apple TV+. Just try to squeeze in a little sleep somewhere in between!