Jordan Peterson Leaves Twitter After Fatphobic Tweet About SI's Swimsuit Model

Somehow, the hellscape that is Twitter continues to grow exponentially darker (and worse for our mental health) by the second. Still, there are moments of vindication that make wading through the general vitriol of the bird app worth it.

On Monday, Jordan Peterson — a Canadian psychologist, frequent guest of Tucker Carlson Today, and well-documented jerk who supports the patriarchy — felt the need to retweet a photo of Yumi Nu’s absolutely fire Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover with the commentary, “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

To really appreciate what is about to happen next, here’s a TL;DR on Peterson for those who are fortunate enough to have been unaware of his existence until this moment. (Sorry.)

Peterson’s known for his bestseller 12 Rules for Life and is often described as a “psychologist-turned-anti-snowflake-crusader.” He has characterized gender dysphoria as a “sociological contagion” akin to “satanic ritual abuse” while on The Joe Rogan Experience.

This guy sucks — which made seeing him get dragged so hard by the entire internet for his fatphobic, misogynistic commentary even sweeter. Sorry higher self, I’m enjoying this one.

“Honestly this took a lot of confidence to tweet considering your face, I appreciate that,” wrote Sana Saeed. Streamer Hasan Abi parroted Peterson’s caption with a photo of Peterson. And these were some of the less biting replies.

Others rightfully asked why the hell Peterson felt the need to comment in the first place. “Why do men feel it's their duty to publicly pronounce their view on the attractiveness of women? Couldn't you just keep it to yourself?” read one reply.

But no reply was as good as Yumi Nu’s, the first Asian-American plus-size swimsuit model to grace SI’s cover and recipient of Peterson’s trollish hate.

She simply quote-tweeted the comment and added, “Hoes mad 💅😌”

After an onslaught of replies, Peterson announced that he is leaving the platform. “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane,” he tweeted. His account is still active, but he claims. does not have access to it.

By his own definition, wouldn’t it have been “intrinsically and dangerously insane” to post on a platform knowing its incentive structure? Really makes you think.

Nu nailed it on the head with a followup TikTok where she’s lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj’s “Itty Bitty Piggy” with Peterson’s tweet as the background. It’s actually perfect.