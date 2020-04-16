32 Quotes About Fathers And Fatherhood To Melt Your Heart

evgenyatamanenko/Getty

There’s a popular meme that reads, “No one prepared me for the transition from Mama, to Mommy, to Mom.” But the exact same thing can be said for the transition from “Dada” to “Daddy” to “Dad.” That’s because the bond between fathers and their children is marked by strength and tenderness, warmth and affection. Oh, and a whole lot of really terrible dad jokes.

In that vein, we rounded up the best quotes about fathers and fatherhood that’ll make you want to hug your own. So whether you’re looking for father daughter quotes or inspiration for a Father’s Day card, these touching and memorable words will stay with you for a long time.

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

“To her the name of father was another name for love.” – Fanny Fern “A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world.” – Mat Johnson

“I’ve said it before, but it’s absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” — Liza Minnelli

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” – John Sinor

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.” — Wade Boggs

“Old as she was, she still missed her Daddy sometimes.” — Gloria Naylor