33 Touching Father-Daughter Quotes For Every Proud Daddy’s Girl

Aldo Murillo/Getty

The bond between father and daughter is mesmerizing. It’s tender and fierce, full of wonder and unique to all others. After all, he’s a “girl dad”, now. And while the term “momma’s boy” carries with it a negative connotation (and deserves books and a million think pieces dissecting the toxic double standard), “daddy’s girl” gets the opposite treatment. It celebrates the relationship and love between a father and his daughter as special and lauds a father figure who emphasizes the happiness of his girl as she becomes a woman.

So with this special connection in mind, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorite quotes and sayings about fathers and daughters, some from famous literary giants who wear the badge of daddy’s girl with pride. So whether you’re looking for an inspiring quote for Father’s Day or just a sweet line to drop to dad, we’ve got you covered.

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

“To her the name of father was another name for love.” – Fanny Fern

“A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world.” – Mat Johnson

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” – John Sinor

“If you ever want to torture my dad, tie him up and right in front of him, refold a map incorrectly.” – Cathy Ladman

“You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero. And then the day comes when she gets her first permanent wave and goes to her first real party, and from that day on, you’re in a constant state of panic.” – Stanley T. Banks

“A daughter is a treasure and a cause of sleeplessness.” – Ben Sirach

“Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reka

“Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

“When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that’s happened that day just melts away.” – Hugh Jackman

“Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes.” – Gloria Naylor

“It was my father who taught me to value myself.” – Dawn French

“A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” – Dr. James Dobson

“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” – Hedy Lamarr

“Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” – John Mayor

“He was a father. That’s what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves. Saves the ones he loves from painful last images that might endure for a lifetime.” – George Saunders

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” – Mother Teresa

“Some people don’t believe in heroes but they haven’t met my dad.” – Unknown

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” – Jim Valvano

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” – Linda Poindexter

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy

“My Daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun.” – Bindi Irwin

“When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more.” – Stanley Behrman

“To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter.” – Euripides

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” – Richard Bach

“There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself.” – John Gregory Brown

“It was my father who taught me to value myself. He told me that I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life.” – Dawn French

“Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. In love to our wives there is desire; to our sons, ambition; but to our daughters, there is something which there are no words to express.” – Joseph Addison

“I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad.” – Lady Gaga

“Having a daughter makes you see things in a different way. This is my only girl. So I don’t care what it takes to protect her. You can call it what you want to call it. As long as you treat her the same way I treat her, like my princess, I don’t mind.” – Tracy Morgan

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence Budington Kelland

“There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.” – Alison Lohman

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

“To her the name of father was another name for love.” – Fanny Fern

“A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world.” – Mat Johnson